Nigeria: German Govt, Group Demand Speedy Passage of Special Legislative Seats Bill for Women

Abuja — The German government and Stand to End Rape Initiative (STER) have called for the speedy passage of the special seats bill for women in local government, state and National Assemblies.

The House of Representatives is considering a Bill that seeks to address these imbalances by reserving additional seats for women in both national and state assemblies

The German government and STER made the call recently in Abuja at a crucial stakeholders engagement which brought together political leaderships, civil societies and international partners for a shared goal.

They frowned on 3.6 per cent representation of women in the Nigerian Senate, and disclosed that that they had embarked on advocacy to secure the adoption of a legislative quota that guarantees a minimum representation of women in the National Assembly by the 2027 general election.

The German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Günther, noted that the Republic of Germany firmly believes that gender equality is not only a question of rights, but it is a vital requirement for sustainable development, social justice and a resilient democracy.

She said: "We know from experience, both from our own journey and from international best practices, that societies function better when they harness the talents and perspectives of all their citizens, men and women alike.

"We are all aware how low the number of women in the National Assembly is, it was mentioned before by Mr. Abubakar, and it's one of the lowest in Africa.

"This is not just a statistic, it represents millions of unheard voices, perspective missing in policymaking, in political discussions, and it's a systematic barrier to the needs that need to be addressed with urgency and courage.

"In Germany's recently elected parliament, there are only 32 per cent women represented, and this is unfortunately even lower than in the previous parliament.

"So I must say, Germany is not exactly a shining example, even though the numbers are a bit higher. And therefore we are not in a position to be giving lectures here, but instead I think by supporting this kind of projects and events like this, we are working together with you because we confront the same challenges, maybe to a different level, but we have the same challenges in all societies, and I think through this exchange and through this support, we can both progress on our ways in our policies of supporting women in society.

"Temporary special measures, it was meant before, such as the Special Seats Bill, are internationally recognised tools to address long standing gender imbalances.

"And it was also said before, they are not about privilege, but about equalising opportunities, about creating the space for women to contribute meaningfully to political leadership."

Speaking, Board Member of STER), Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar, said when women were absent from chambers of power, it is not only women who suffer, but the whole nation.

He wondered why a country where more than half of the population are women, occupy only 3.6 per cent of the Senate seats, and 4.7 per cent in the House.

"It is not only a gap, but a gaping wound in the heart of our democracy in Nigeria. And make no mistake, when women are absent from chambers of power, it is not only women who suffer. The nation suffers, policies also suffer, our families suffer, and then progress tells that if we stop women from getting to the chambers of power," Abubakar said.