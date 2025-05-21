Nigeria: Lagos Records Six Years Successful Pilgrimage, No Abscondment, Says Commissioner

The Lagos State Government has announced the successful coordination of Christian and Muslim pilgrimages to Jerusalem and Mecca within six years, with no reported cases of abscondment.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Alhaji Olanrewaju Layode, made this known at the ongoing ministerial press briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja, to mark the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's second term in office.

According to Layode, the Ministry of Home Affairs has maintained strict oversight to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all pilgrims, while also facilitating a smooth spiritual experience.

"We take the responsibility of overseeing pilgrimages very seriously. Our priority is to ensure every pilgrim departs and returns safely, and we are proud to say we have achieved that for six consecutive years.

"We have been able to do this with the support of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; we are grateful for the support and the cooperation of all pilgrims," he said.

He disclosed that, so far this year, 1,288 pilgrims from the state had travelled to Mecca, with the final batch expected to depart shortly.

The commissioner also disclosed that the ministry had received 116 applications for naturalisation and special status from foreign nationals within the review period.

He said that out of these, 63 were processed and forwarded to the Federal Government for further action.

Also, Layode said that 21 moneylenders were sanctioned for various regulatory breaches.

"We are committed to maintaining order in the financial sector, particularly among moneylenders; compliance with the law is non-negotiable.

"We protect the lenders and their clients; moneylenders cannot change terms of lending condition under any circumstances.

"For those that are not yet registered, we will keep fishing them out, even if they change address, we will do our due diligence," he said. (NAN)