Liberian Senators Propose Law to Officially Recognize Christian and Muslim Holidays

Monrovia — Three senators on Tuesday submitted a landmark bill to the Liberian Senate seeking to establish both Christian and Muslim holy days as official national holidays--marking a bold attempt to quell long-standing religious tensions over unequal recognition.

The legislation, titled "An Act to Establish Certain Religious Holidays in the Republic of Liberia," is sponsored by Lofa County Senator Cllr. Joseph Jallah and co-sponsored by Senators Edwin Melvin Snowe of Bomi and Amara M. Konneh of Gbarpolu. It aims to formally recognize major observances such as Christmas, Easter, Eid al-Fitr, and Eid al-Adha.

Supporters say the bill is a step toward religious equity in a country where Christian holidays are widely observed, yet Muslim festivals are not legally recognized--despite Muslims comprising a significant portion of the population.

"It reflects the pluralistic nature of our society and aims to foster mutual respect among Liberians of diverse faiths," the bill reads, citing Article 14 of the 1986 Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion and equal protection under the law.

The proposal, read in plenary by Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh, was introduced amid growing public debate and calls from the Muslim community for parity. For years, Islamic leaders have lobbied for Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha to be declared public holidays, arguing that existing practices privilege Christianity while ignoring Islamic contributions to Liberia's development and peace.

Currently, schools, markets, and government offices routinely close in observance of Christmas and Easter--even though these holidays were never officially legislated.

"This bill simply seeks to correct that imbalance and formally recognize the realities of our multi-faith society," Senator Jallah said in remarks following the submission. The move fulfills a campaign promise he made during Lofa County's 60th anniversary celebration.

Public reaction to the bill has been mixed. Some members of the Christian community argue that Christmas and Easter are globally recognized and rooted in Liberian tradition, and see no compelling reason to alter the holiday calendar. Others support the measure as a fair and inclusive gesture that promotes national unity.

Meanwhile, the bill has passed its first reading and will undergo a second reading in line with Senate rules. River Gee County Senator Francis S. Dopoe filed the motion that moved the bill forward. It will then be referred to the relevant committee for detailed scrutiny before returning to the floor for debate and a possible vote.

The sponsoring senators have expressed their readiness to appear before any legislative committee or body to provide clarity and advocate for the bill's passage.

If approved, the legislation would represent one of the most significant legal recognitions of religious diversity in Liberia's postwar history.