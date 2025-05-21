Nigeria's Asset Recovery Puzzle - Why Does Clarity Remain Elusive?

opinion

Imagine this: Nigeria, a nation in dire need of infrastructure, education, and healthcare investment, successfully recovers a staggering $311 million stolen by former Head of State, late General Sani Abacha. This amount, repatriated in 2020, was part of an even larger sum, which reports have put at about $3.6 billion over the past 25 years, equivalent to over ₦5.7 trillion at today's exchange rate. The possibilities of these recoveries seem endless: the fixing of roads, building of schools, and improvement of healthcare. Yet, for many Nigerians, one question remains: Where did the money really go?

Recovering stolen assets is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, signaling Nigeria's commitment to fighting corruption. However, the real challenge lies in what happens next. Take the $311 million from Abacha's loot, for instance. The government announced in September 2022 that this money would be funneled into the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), managed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), to support three major projects: the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway, and the Second Niger bridge.

While the Second Niger bridge is indeed complete, the other two projects remain unfinished, sparking public doubt. More troubling is the fact that the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway project, initially funded with the recovered loot, has recently received a vote of a whooping sum of ₦777 billion for its completion in the next fourteen months. So, what happened to the initial funds? This lack of clarity fuels public skepticism and raises concerns about the real impact of asset recovery on development. Few people, for instance, knew that the recovered $311 million was earmarked for infrastructure or that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently released ₦50 billion to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). This lack of communication leaves citizens feeling disconnected and unsure if recovered funds are being properly managed or lost to re-looting.

To bridge this gap, the Ministry of Justice, anti-graft agencies responsible for the recovery and management of proceeds of crime, as well as agencies like the NSIA that managed the PIDF must make utilisation reports more accessible, perhaps through public dashboards or frequent updates in the media. Civil society organisations (CSOs) can also play a critical role in educating the public and advocating for greater transparency. Without an informed public, the cycle of mistrust will continue, ultimately undermining the purpose of asset recovery.

This aligns with the findings and recommendations of the CSO parallel report of Nigeria's implementation of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and the monitoring mechanism developed by the Center for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI), which identifies the lack of comprehensive tracking mechanisms and insufficient accountability measures as major gaps. The reports point out the need for stronger whistleblower protections and better access to information, which will enable citizens to hold authorities accountable.

In response to these challenges, the Center, with support from the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), is organising an advocacy event to examine Nigeria's asset recovery regime. Scheduled for Tuesday, 20th May at the Shehu Yar'Adua Foundation, the programme aims to strengthen transparency, promote accountability, and enhance public engagement. It's an opportunity for Nigerians to understand where their money goes and demand more responsible management of recovered assets.

In conclusion, it should be stated that while anti-corruption efforts should focus on entrenching preventive mechanism, Nigeria's asset recovery efforts hold immense potential if recovered loot are properly channeled. The gaps in the nation's asset recovery regime underscore the need for systemic reforms to ensure that recovered funds benefit the public and compensate victims. It is high time citizens woke up to demand clarity, hold authorities accountable, and ensure that their stolen wealth rebuilds their communities.

Victor Agi is the Head of Public Relations at the Center for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity, and writes from Abuja.