Liberia: Family Rejects Autopsy in Death of Cletus Noah, Declines Investigation Despite Public Allegations

Monrovia — The family of the late Cletus T. Noah has formally rejected an autopsy and declined further investigation into his death, despite public allegations and a formal request for a police probe by former government official Lenn Eugene Nagbe.

In a letter to the Liberia National Police (LNP) dated May 20, the family informed Deputy Inspector General of Police for Crime Services, Simeon Frank, of their decision to proceed with burial arrangements without a postmortem. The communication effectively closes the door on any legal or medical inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Noah's death.

"The family's decision is predicated upon the fact that the person claiming foul play in the death of the late Cletus T. Noah has not provided any evidence to substantiate his claim," the letter stated. "As such, the family has decided against prolonging their agony and sorrow by quietly and peacefully laying their husband and son to rest."

The letter, signed by Noah's widow, Linda K. Sumo-Noah; his sister, Mary N. Weah; and his cousin, Augustine K. Maimie, expressed satisfaction with medical findings provided by the hospital and reaffirmed the family's confidence that foul play was not involved. It was officially acknowledged by Chief Superintendent of Police Samuel G. Zeo on May 20.

The family's decision comes in the wake of public speculation and allegations made by Cain Tozo, the deceased's brother, who had suggested that Noah's death was suspicious.

In response to those allegations, Lenn Eugene Nagbe--a former Minister of Information, former Maritime Commissioner, and ex-Chief of Staff to former President George Weah--filed a formal complaint to the LNP. In his May 8 letter to Inspector General Gregory Coleman, Nagbe requested an investigation into what he called "outrageous accusations" and threats issued against him by Tozo.

Nagbe said Tozo, via WhatsApp messages sent on May 7, accused him of involvement in Noah's death and issued a direct threat: "Wait for the burial... I am coming for you."

"I am deeply disturbed by the nature and tone of these baseless allegations," Nagbe wrote. "I respectfully ask the Liberia National Police to conduct an investigation to establish the facts and to discourage this kind of reckless behavior."

While Nagbe requested an official inquiry to protect his reputation and personal safety, the Noah family's latest letter appears to quash prospects of any police-led autopsy or deeper investigation. The letter makes no mention of Nagbe or Tozo by name but signals a clear intent to avoid further public controversy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite the family's position, the police have not issued a public statement clarifying whether any separate investigation will proceed based on Nagbe's complaint or Tozo's threats.

Noah's death has triggered widespread discussion on social media, especially after Tozo publicly hinted at foul play and named former high-ranking officials as persons of interest--claims that remain unsubstantiated.

With the family prioritizing closure and final rites, observers say the case is unlikely to advance without new evidence or a shift in the family's stance.

As of Tuesday evening, funeral arrangements for Noah were said to be underway. The Liberia National Police has yet to respond publicly to Nagbe's letter or confirm whether any criminal probe is active.