Liberia: Govt Breaks Ground for Sinoe Coastal Project

The Liberian Government has officially launched the Sinoe Coastal project through the Environmental Protection Agency.

The project "Enhancing the Resilience of Vulnerable Coastal Communities in Sinoe County is an ambitious US$8.9 million grant initiative funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

The Project aims to address mounting threat of coastal erosion caused by climate change.

It is implemented by the EPA under the UNDP Liberia Energy & Environment Programme Inclusive Green Growth Portfolio, which seeks to protect vulnerable communities through hybrid adaptation infrastructure like coastal revetments, resilient livelihoods, and improved access to climate information.

The groundbreaking ceremony held in Sinoe County recently brought together national and local stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of Public Works, the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Sinoe Legislative Caucus, traditional leaders, alongside community residents.

In his remarks, EPA Executive Director, Dr. Urey Yarkpawolo, highlighted several challenges, including the need for better communication with local stakeholders, political and tribal tensions, and community demands for compensation.

Dr. Yarpawolo noted that while there was no allocation in the project budget for community compensation, a resolution was reached with the Bana community, home to the sacred rock quarry site, to provide $50,000 in goodwill compensation.

"This agreement, along with multiple community engagement meetings, paved the way for a successful ceremony and marked a turning point in community support for the project," he said.

UNDP's Team Lead for the Inclusive Green Growth Portfolio, Dorsla Farcarthy, described the project as "a symbol of resilience, unity, and forward-thinking. "This project protects the environment and empowers local communities, especially women and youth, with the tools and resources needed to adapt and thrive in the face of climate change," Farcarthy stressed.

Community residents and local leaders attending the groundbreaking ceremony recommended that the EPA, with UNDP's support, strengthen stakeholder coordination, ensure transparency in recruitment for local labor, and secure necessary resources for community engagement to avoid project delays.

Liberia is recognized globally as a biodiversity hotspot that faces significant environmental and socio-economic threats, especially in coastal communities. With sea level rise projected to displace over 230,000 people and cause $250 million in land losses, the need for immediate and impactful action is urgent.

As the project progresses, the coastal resilience initiative will expand to other counties, reinforcing Liberia's commitment to sustainable development, climate action, and community empowerment. Editing by Jonathan Browne