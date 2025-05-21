Nigerians Go Into Politics for Economic Gains, Not Ideology - Ex-APC Chieftain

21 May 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

A former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Kingsley Wali, has said the majority of Nigerians go into politics for personal economic gains and not ideology.

Wali, while speaking on a live radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt, said the primary responsibility of politics is to acquire power to be able to deliver on governance.

However, he stated that politics in the country has been centred on selfishness and greed since the Third Republic.

Wali said: "I think that to a large extent, it is important that we situate whatever that is happening in Rivers State within the context of the bigger Nigerian political ecosystem, which what is happening in Rivers State is a reflection of whatever is happening nationally.

"It is nothing strange; it is nothing new. Unfortunately, it is not historical. This is because we are involved in governance without principles. I am sorry, but that's what the truth is.

*People get into political parties, not because of any ideological beliefs, but just because, let's say political and economic beliefs.

"But, it is still important that, I have no problem with what they try to benefit from the process, the primary responsibility of politics is to acquire power to be able to deliver on governance.

"But, unfortunately, since the Fourth Republic especially, it started tickling in from the Third Republic, our politics has been one that is based on absolute selfishness, greed and laziness. It has never been about governance.

"So, if people are in politics without a guiding principle of 'I want to go and serve the people', in all honesty, it is not right."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.