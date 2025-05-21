Nigerians Go Into Politics for Economic Gains, Not Ideology - Ex-APC Chieftain

A former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Kingsley Wali, has said the majority of Nigerians go into politics for personal economic gains and not ideology.

Wali, while speaking on a live radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt, said the primary responsibility of politics is to acquire power to be able to deliver on governance.

However, he stated that politics in the country has been centred on selfishness and greed since the Third Republic.

Wali said: "I think that to a large extent, it is important that we situate whatever that is happening in Rivers State within the context of the bigger Nigerian political ecosystem, which what is happening in Rivers State is a reflection of whatever is happening nationally.

"It is nothing strange; it is nothing new. Unfortunately, it is not historical. This is because we are involved in governance without principles. I am sorry, but that's what the truth is.

*People get into political parties, not because of any ideological beliefs, but just because, let's say political and economic beliefs.

"But, it is still important that, I have no problem with what they try to benefit from the process, the primary responsibility of politics is to acquire power to be able to deliver on governance.

"But, unfortunately, since the Fourth Republic especially, it started tickling in from the Third Republic, our politics has been one that is based on absolute selfishness, greed and laziness. It has never been about governance.

"So, if people are in politics without a guiding principle of 'I want to go and serve the people', in all honesty, it is not right."