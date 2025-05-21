Gambia: 'The Beginning of a New Revolution' - Gambian Youth Protest State Corruption, Face Mass Arrests

Gambians are rising against what they call corruption and lack of transparency in the sale of ex-president Jammeh's looted assets.

At least 27 protesters and two journalists were arrested on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Banjul, the capital of The Gambia, during a peaceful demonstration organized by the civic group Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA). The protest targeted the controversial sale of properties and businesses formerly owned by ex-president Yahya Jammeh, amid growing public concern that the assets are being sold at prices far below market value and distributed in a non-transparent, politically biased manner. Arrests were made across various locations across the capital, and detainees were released over the weekend.

Why GALA protested

The demonstrators sought to present a petition demanding that Jammeh's vast wealth, widely understood to be the proceeds of large-scale corruption, be placed under public ownership rather than discreetly sold off to politically connected individuals.

The protest emerged in response to recent revelations in local media exposing the undervalued sale of the former president's assets, alongside concerns over missing properties not listed in the official asset register.

In response, the Gambian government asserted that the asset sales were conducted lawfully and in the public interest. A key point of reference in this controversy is the 2019 report by a government-commissioned inquiry, the Janneh Commission, which was set up in 2017 to investigate financial misconduct during Jammeh's 22-year rule. The commission reported that the former leader had embezzled approximately USD 362 million in state funds. However, an extensive investigation conducted by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) "exposes for the first time how Jammeh and his associates plundered nearly USD 1 billion of timber resources and Gambia's public funds."

Jammeh's legacy and continued shadow

Yahya Jammeh, who ruled from 1994 until his ouster in 2017, was removed during what is now known as the Gambian Revolution. He currently lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea. His regime was notorious for grave human rights violations, including torture, forced disappearances, and the suppression of dissent.

The recent arrests of peaceful demonstrators and journalists sparked condemnation from domestic and regional human rights organizations, who view the crackdown as an alarming sign of democratic regression in the post-Jammeh era.

Although in exile, Jammeh's legacy continues to haunt the nation, particularly in debates about justice, state accountability, and transitional governance.

Free the youth!

The massive crackdown on the protests in Banjul last week were met with widespread condemnation, and GALA demanded the unconditional release of all detainees - who were later freed. The group also urged the Adama Barrow administration to uphold constitutional rights, particularly the right to peaceful protest and meaningful public participation in governance.

In a widely circulated statement, GALA expressed gratitude to Gambians, especially youth, for their solidarity and participation in what they described as the largest youth-led protest in the country's history. The group notes the emergence of a new, people-driven movement against institutionalized corruption and bad governance:

"This uprising...is the beginning of a new revolution against institutionalized corruption, impunity, poor governance, and police repression," GALA declared.

"We call upon all Gambians - regardless of political affiliation, religion, or region to join this movement for a just Gambia."

GALA also acknowledged the government's partial response to their demands, such as the publication of an asset list and a presidential address. However, the group stated it would conduct a detailed review before offering a final position.

Next steps: National Assembly and continued mobilization

GALA has urged Gambians to attend the extraordinary session of the National Assembly, where the investigative report on the asset sales will be discussed. The group sees this as a critical step toward ensuring public oversight and holding institutions accountable.

"We believe that through youth-led activism both at home and in the diaspora, we can bring an end to corruption and restore integrity to our public institutions," GALA said.