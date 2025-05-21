Rwanda's Former First Lady Agathe Habyarimana Avoids Genocide Trial in France

20 May 2025
allAfrica.com

Agathe Habyarimana, the 82-year-old widow of former Rwandan President Juvénal Habyarimana, avoided trial in France after investigating magistrates found insufficient evidence to charge her with complicity in the 1994 genocide.

The former First Lady, who fled Rwanda with French assistance after her husband's assassination triggered the mass killings, was under investigation after a complaint by a victims' group. A French investigation into her alleged role began in 2008, and she was questioned as an "assisted witness", a legal status between a witness and a suspect.

French prosecutors argued she was part of the Hutu power circle that orchestrated the genocide, but the court ruled there was no "serious and consistent evidence" linking her to the atrocities. While the case could soon be dismissed, French anti-terror prosecutors appealed the decision, and a hearing date was set.

Her lawyer welcomed the ruling and called for a swift end to the case.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.