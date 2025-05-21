Africa: Fourth Cohort of Amujae Leaders Announced by the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development

Participants at the launch of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center on Women and Development in Monrovia.

press release

Monrovia — The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development

(EJS Center) is proud to announce the fourth cohort of its Amujae Leaders—13 outstanding women public leaders from across Africa who are transforming governance, advancing justice, and driving social

change. They now join 42 other women leaders from 19 countries who form part of the continent’s most prestigious leadership program for women—the Amujae Initiative—which was established in 2020 by former President, H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The new cohort includes accomplished women public leaders from countries including Tunisia, Lesotho, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia. These leaders—and their peers in the new cohort—represent a

new wave of African public leadership: principled, bold, inclusive, and determined to build a better future for all. As part of the Amujae Initiative, they will benefit from strategic mentorship, coaching, and a powerful Pan-African network of trailblazing women public leaders. H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia and founder of the EJS Center, said:

“Welcoming this new group of Amujae Leaders is both a celebration and a call to action. These remarkable women represent the best of African leadership with their deep commitment to prioritizing the communities they work with. Their entry to the Amujae Initiative comes at a time

when the world is yearning for a new kind of leadership—one that is inclusive, ethical, and transformative. These women are not the leaders of tomorrow—they are the leaders of today, and they are helping to reshape the future of our continent.”

While women constitute more than half of the world’s population, they still hold only 27.2% of parliamentary seats globally, according to data presented by UN Women at the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) in March 2025. In Africa, only 15 countries have met or exceeded the 30% women’s representation benchmark in national legislatures. Programs like the Amujae Initiative play a crucial role in breaking down systemic barriers and elevating the voices of women who are leading

reform in the highest levels of government and civil society.

Despite this need, the urgency is further amplified by the USAID funding freeze and other Western governments’ reduction in overall development spending. The decrease in international aid—over US$60 billion and counting—places all gender equality and women’s leadership programs at high risk.

Cuts in financial support threaten to reverse the hard-won gains of women over recent decades, reduce their access to leadership development, and stifle progress toward more inclusive governance. As the international development landscape continues to evolve, the EJS Center’s work remains ever more vital—ensuring African women public leaders continue to have the tools, networks, and visibility they need to thrive.

Contact: For more information, please contact nngunyam@ejscenter.org

Note to Editors

About the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development: The EJS Center was founded in 2018 to be a catalyst for change across Africa by helping unleash its most abundant

untapped power—its women.

Through a unique blend of programming, advocacy, research, and

exhibitions, the Center advances women’s public leadership and social development on the continent. As the first democratically elected woman president in Africa, Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is passionate about supporting the next generation of women in public leadership.

www.ejscenter.org

About the fourth cohort of Amujae Leaders:

• Sahar Albazar (Egypt): A dynamic Egyptian parliamentarian, Albazar has been active in legislative processes, focusing on youth and women's issues, and represents Egypt in various international political forums. She serves as Deputy Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Egyptian House of Representatives and President of the Forum of Young MPs at the Inter-

Parliamentary Union.

• Charlyne Mnamah-mar Brumskine (Liberia): A prominent Liberian lawyer and advocate, Brumskine is known for her commitment to youth empowerment and civic engagement. She is the Founder and Partner at CMB Law Group, LLC and has played a key role in Liberian politics,

serving as Vice-Presidential Candidate for the Collaborating Political Parties in the 2023 elections.

• Aya Chebbi (Tunisia): A renowned diplomat and Pan-African advocate who made history as the African Union’s first Special Envoy on Youth. Her groundbreaking work amplifies youth voices in policy-making, peacebuilding, and gender equality across the continent.

• Kanungwe Chota Kanyanyamina (Zambia): As one of Zambia's youngest women mayors (serving for Kanchibiya Town Council), Kanyanyamina has been proactive in seeking municipal partnerships to foster sustainable urban development and enhancing local governance. She has held key leadership roles,

Zambia (LGAZ) and National Representative for the Muchinga Province Gender Equality

Committee.

• Rohey Malick Lowe (The Gambia): The first female mayor of Banjul who has been a fierce advocate for sustainable urban development and women's political participation at the local

level. Nthati Moorosi (Lesotho): Serving as the Minister of Information, Communications, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Moorosi is at the forefront of driving technological advancement and innovation in Lesotho's public sector. She is the Founder of Boiketlo Ba Basali

Foundation, promoting women’s socio-economic empowerment, and Co-Founder of the Pitsong Institute of Implementation Research, focusing on community-driven development.

• Dr. Mutshidzi Mulondo (South Africa): An accomplished public health professional, Dr. Mulondo has been recognized for her contributions to global health, particularly in addressing health disparities and promoting community health initiatives. A global health leader, she is involved in UNESCO’s Action Group for Women in Science and has received multiple accolades, including the Global Health Award for Mental Health & Wellbeing (2024).

• Mylène Noubi Tchatchoua (Cameroon): An emerging leader from Cameroon, Mylène has been involved in initiatives that promote cultural heritage and youth engagement, aiming to bridge traditional values with contemporary societal needs. She is a financial magistrate, feminist economist, and public finance expert specializing in gender-responsive budgeting and public finance management. She serves as a Magistrate-Auditor, overseeing state accounts, development project audits, and gender-sensitive economic policies.

• Edite Ramos da Costa Ten Jua (São Tomé and Príncipe): A seasoned politician, Ten Jua has held various governmental positions, contributing to policy development and advocating for women's increased participation in politics. She has served as Minister of Foreign Affairs,

Minister of Justice, Vice President of the Constitutional Court, and Legal Advisor to the Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe.

• Uju Vanstasia Rochas-Anwukah (Nigeria): A leading public health and nutrition advocate, Rochas-Anwukah serves as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health and the Focal Person on Nutrition at the Office of the Vice President. She leads the Nutrition 774 Initiative and coordinates the Nutrition Core Working Committee, driving multi-sectoral

collaboration to combat malnutrition.

• Patrice Uwase (Rwanda): An engineer by profession, Uwase has served in Rwanda's Ministry of Infrastructure, where she has been instrumental in overseeing significant infrastructure projects and promoting sustainable development. She currently serves as CEO of the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative.

• Hon. Gathoni Wamuchomba (Kenya): A Kenyan Member of Parliament for the Githunguri constituency, Hon. Wamuchomba is known for her advocacy on social issues, including women's4

rights and youth empowerment, and has been active in legislative reforms. She has held key

leadership roles, including Chairperson of the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee and Parliamentary Coffee Caucus.

• Dr. Haja Ramatu Wurie (Sierra Leone): A dedicated educationist and policymaker, Dr. Wurie serves as the Minister of Technical and Higher Education in Sierra Leone and has played a pivotal role in advancing the country’s educational agenda, particularly focusing on inclusive and

equitable access to quality education.