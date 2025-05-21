Nigeria: 2nd Anniversary - Tinubu to Inaugurate Projects in Abuja for 19 Days

press release

President Tinubu will commence the inauguration of the projects on 10 June.

As part of activities marking the second anniversary of President Bola Tinubu's being in office, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has earmarked 19 days for project commissioning.

This was part of the decisions taken today, at the 14th Executive Committee meeting of the FCTA, which the minister chaired.

President Tinubu assumed office on 29 May 2023.

According to a statement by the minister's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, "the commissioning of projects will commence on 10 June, 2025 and will go on for 19 days."

Some projects scheduled for commissioning are the newly renovated Abuja International Conference Centre, Bus Terminals in Kugbo and Mabushi, and Apo-Wassa Road.

Others are N16 interchange and roads to connect Maitama through Katampe to Jahi, Inner Northern Expressway from Ring Road 3 (Idu to Kubwa Road), CN8 from N5 (Obafemi Awolowo Way) to Court of Appeal, N20 Flyover Onnex Kubwa Road and Life Junction to Ring Road III.

Also to be commissioned are Kabulsa-Takushara Access Road, Kabusa-Ketti Access Road, access road in Giri District,15km Road from A2 Junction Abuja-Lokoja Road to Pai in Kwali Area Council, as well as the Ushafa, War College, and Army Checkpoint roads in Bwari Area Council.

Also, the FCT executive committee has approved the contract award for the upgrade of streetlights on Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway (Ring Road I).

Acting Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Richard Dauda, said the project was among the seven approved memos submitted by the FCDA for consideration.

He explained that the project involves the upgrade of the obsolete streetlights on the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, a 14-kilometre 10-lane expressway from Maitama to Gudu.

"If you pass there in the night, you will realise that most parts of the road are in darkness because the streetlights have been there for close to 15 years now.

"The project was completed between 2005 and 2006, and the lights have become obsolete and no longer bright enough to lighten the road," he said.

He said the upgrade became necessary following the availability of new technology in street lighting.

He added that a hybrid street lighting system would be deployed to brighten the road and make it more secure and motorable at night.

Lere Olayinka

Senior Special Assistant

Public Communications and Social Media

May 20, 2025