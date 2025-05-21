Liberia: Bong County - Mother of Six Killed During Feast

Haindi Town — A peaceful celebration turned tragic in Haindi Town, District #7, Lower Bong County, after a woman identified as Dorris Kollie Moannah was allegedly murdered by her former boyfriend, Lawrence King, during a weekend community feast.

Moannah, believed to be in her mid-40s and a mother of six, had reportedly left her marital home to attend the gathering. According to family sources, she departed without her husband and children, never to return alive.

Her body was discovered near the feast grounds early the following morning under suspicious circumstances. Local residents quickly pointed to her ex-partner, Lawrence King, as the prime suspect. King has since fled and is currently being sought by police.

The gruesome incident has sparked outrage across the community. In a show of anger and grief, some of Moannah's relatives reportedly set fire to properties believed to belong to the fugitive.

"We want justice for our sister, our mother," one grieving relative said during a protest near the scene. "She was a kind, caring woman who didn't deserve to die like this. Her killer must be brought to justice."

Police in Bong County have launched a homicide investigation and are appealing to the public for assistance in locating the suspect.

"This is a criminal matter, and we are pursuing it with urgency," said the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Commander of the Bong County Police Detachment. "We urge anyone with information on Lawrence King's whereabouts to contact the nearest police station immediately. Community cooperation is vital."

While the motive remains unclear, investigators believe the incident may have stemmed from a personal dispute. Local authorities are urging calm as the investigation continues.

Friends and family remember Dorris Moannah as a devoted mother and compassionate woman whose untimely death has left a deep void in both her family and the broader Haindi Town community.

Her body has been taken for an autopsy. Police say additional details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information about Lawrence King's location is urged to contact the Bong County Police detachment.