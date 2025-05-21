Liberia: Braving the Storm - Senators Proposed Act to Establish Muslim Holidays.

A proposed Act to establish Islamic Holidays in Liberia has begun stirring debate here, before Senate Pro-temp Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence can even open the communication.

The proposed Act in question was submitted by three senators, titled a proposed Act to establish Eid al-Fitr holidays for Muslims across the country.

The Senators, Sen. Joseph Jallah, Lofa, Sen. Edwin M. Snowe, Bomi and Sen. Amara Konneh, Gbarpolu, all which hail from Muslim dominated counties argued that the acceptance of the enactment of the Act will foster religious inclusiveness.

The Communication written to President Pro-Tempore, Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence was read in open Session on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, is captioned Submission of Proposed Act to Establish Certain Religious Holidays in Liberia.

The Communication was written by Sen. Jallah, and Co-Sponsor by Sen. Snowe, and Sen. Konneh.

The proposed Act has been a subject of hash debate in time past. It is yet to be seen how lawmakers will debate it this time.

However, in the communication, the senators noted that they respectfully submit herewith a proposed Act entitled "An Act to Establish Certain Religious Holidays in the Republic of Liberia" for the kind consideration of the Liberian Senate.

Providing the importance of the Act, they disclosed that the Act seeks to promote religious inclusiveness and national unity by recognizing significant religious observances as official public holidays, and it reflects the pluralistic nature of the Liberian society and aims to foster mutual respect among Liberians of diverse faiths.

"Enclosed with this letter is the draft of the proposed legislation, along with an explanatory note outlining its purpose and anticipated impact on national cohesion. kindly request that this communication and the accompanying draft be transmitted to the appropriate committee for review and subsequent legislative action" the communication stated.

The senators expressed gratitude to the Liberian senate for its consideration, adding that they stand ready to provide further clarification or appear before any relevant body, if required.

"SECTION 4: DETERMINATION AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF EID AL-FIT. The exact date for Eid al-Fitr shall be determined annually in consultation with the National Muslim Council of Liberia or through proclamation that shall be issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Religious Affairs (if applicable) shall officially announce the Eid holiday at least five (5) days in advance of its expected occurrence each year" they pointed out.

Also, they further indicated that SECTION 5: EFFECT AND IMPLEMENTATION, urged that on each of the declared religious public holidays, all government institutions, schools, and private businesses shall observe a day of rest.

" Essential services and emergency operations may remain operational as required by law or exigency. SECTION 6: NON-DISCRIMINATION CLAUSE. Nothing in this Act shall be construed to compel any person to participate in any religious observance or act contrary to their faith or conscience. The observance of these holidays is intended to honor cultural and religious plurality and not to impose religious practices" they stated.

SECTION 7: REPEAL OF INCONSISTENT LAWS Any law, regulation, or provision inconsistent with this Act is hereby repealed or amended to conform to the provisions herein. SECTION 8: EFFECTIVE DATE This Act shall take effect immediately upon publication into handbills" concluded.