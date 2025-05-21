Liberia: Africa CDC and Unitaid Sign MOU to Boost Regional Health Product Manufacturing

Geneva — The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and Unitaid have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to accelerate the production of essential health products in Africa.

The agreement, signed during the 78th World Health Assembly, aims to strengthen regional manufacturing as a cornerstone of Africa's health security and self-sufficiency.

The MOU focuses on improving access to medicines, diagnostics, and medical oxygen across the continent. It seeks to address critical health priorities such as HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis, cervical cancer, and sexually transmitted infections, with particular emphasis on diseases affecting women and children.

Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, highlighted that the partnership aligns with Africa's goals of developing and producing the necessary health products locally.

"This initiative will ensure a resilient future for health systems across the continent," said Dr. Kaseya. "Together with Unitaid, we are building on African expertise, expanding our regional manufacturing capacity, and strengthening our ability to produce essential health products that are reliable, affordable, and accessible."

Unitaid's Executive Director, Dr. Philippe Duneton, noted that the MOU would not only scale up regional production but also mitigate supply chain risks, ensuring quicker and more equitable access to life-saving products.

"This partnership will invest in industry development in the region and create a sustainable pathway for innovation in diagnostics, treatments, and medical technologies," Dr. Duneton said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Manufacturing Health Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The collaboration will focus on strengthening regulatory frameworks, improving procurement pathways for locally produced health products, expanding access to medical oxygen, enhancing pandemic preparedness, and advocating for African-led solutions on both regional and global stages.

Africa CDC and Unitaid will work together to overcome barriers in regulation, financing, and marketing that hinder the growth of local manufacturing. Africa currently imports more than 95% of its active pharmaceutical ingredients and 70% of its medicines, despite bearing 25% of the global disease burden.

In comparison, Africa has only 600 health product manufacturing sites for a population of 1.1 billion people, while countries like India and China have thousands of manufacturing sites.

"Africa CDC and Unitaid share a common goal to reinforce Africa's capacity to respond sustainably to endemic diseases and regional health challenges," Dr. Duneton added.