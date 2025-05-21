Liberia: Jebor Nets First Goal for Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya in 4-0 Victory Over Duhok SC

Monrovia — Liberian international striker William Jebor scored his first goal for Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya in a commanding 4-0 victory over Duhok SC on Monday, May 19, 2025.

The goal came during his second start for the club and marked a key moment in his early tenure with the Iraqi side.

In addition to his goal, Jebor's performance saw him win a penalty and earn the title of Man of the Match, further establishing his growing influence within the team.

With eight appearances to his name, Jebor has accumulated 260 minutes of play for Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, continuing to impress in his new environment.

Following the match, Jebor shared his satisfaction on his official Facebook page, reflecting on his personal achievements and the support of his teammates. "2nd start, 1st goal and a penalty, plus the man of the match. I'm happy to make an impact when I'm called upon. Great group, thanks guys, we keep moving forward."

He also used the moment to reflect on life choices, sharing insightful thoughts with his followers: "These aren't just words. They're choices. One keeps you stuck. The other moves you forward. One builds walls. The other breaks them down. Life will keep offering both."

Jebor's career has spanned across multiple continents, playing for various clubs in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. His journey began with LPRC Oilers in Liberia and saw him play for Taliya in Syria, several Egyptian clubs, and a loan spell at Al-Ahli Tripoli. His time in Europe included stints with Portugal's Rio Ave and Spain's Ponferradina.

Perhaps most notably, Jebor played a vital role in Wydad Casablanca's league title and CAF Champions League victory. He also had spells with Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr FC, the UAE's Al-Fujairah, and more recently in Estonia with Nõmme Kalju and Malta with Valletta.

Now playing in the Iraqi Stars League, Jebor's recent performance for Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya adds another highlight to his storied career, demonstrating his continued ability to perform at the highest level.