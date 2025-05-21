Liberian Local Dishes Take Center Stage At China's International Cultural Festival

Beijing, China — Liberia's rich culinary and cultural heritage--highlighted by traditional dishes such as palm butter and toboggie--captivated audiences over the weekend at the 21st International Youth Cultural Festival hosted by the University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) in Beijing.

The event, which featured exhibitions from over 128 countries, saw Liberia's cultural booth draw impressive crowds thanks to its vibrant showcase of traditional food, music, dance, and historical artifacts.

Cultural Staples with Deep Roots

Palm butter, a beloved Liberian dish made from palm nuts, is a staple across the country, particularly among the Kru and Grebo tribes in southern Liberia. The dish, typically served as a stew with meat, seafood, vegetables, and spices, is a fixture on many Liberian dinner tables and a symbol of the nation's culinary identity.

Toboggie, on the other hand, is a traditional dish originating from Lofa County, predominantly prepared by the Lorma ethnic group. More than just a meal, Toboggie carries historical significance tied to Liberia's civil conflict. During the civil war, the people of Lofa turned to this dish as a means of survival amid displacement and hardship.

A Showcase of Heritage

The Liberian display at the festival was spearheaded by Mr. Jon Bricks, Liberia's Cultural Attaché to the Embassy in China and a renowned traditional Hipco artist, alongside Chelreo P. Saye-Geh, President of the Liberian Students Association at UIBE.

Located adjacent to the U.S. booth, Liberia's exhibition featured a colorful banner detailing the nation's history, resources, population, flag, counties, presidents, and cultural values. Traditional items such as beads, drums, and woven fabrics were on display, accompanied by energetic performances of Liberian music and dancing.

Visitors were treated to tastings of palm butter and Toboggie, sparking curiosity and admiration among international guests, many of whom danced to the rhythmic beats of traditional drums and engaged in conversations about Liberia's cultural roots.

A Platform for Cultural Diplomacy

In an exclusive interview with the New Dawn Newspaper, Mr. Bricks expressed gratitude to the student organizers and emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy in promoting Liberia's image abroad.

"Seeing two of Liberia's signature dishes and other cultural artifacts take center stage is no surprise," Bricks said. "Liberia has a rich and unique heritage the world is eager to explore. The interest we received--from Americans, Chinese, and others--was overwhelming. Our songs and drumbeats touched hearts. Culture has a universal language, and today, Liberia spoke it fluently."

Bricks, who also represents Liberia's Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, said his mission is to promote Liberia's cultural heritage through international engagement.

Calls for Continued Cultural Exchange

Chelreo P. Saye-Geh praised the Liberian Embassy and Mr. Bricks for their support, noting the critical role cultural representation plays in international relations.

"Our goal is to expand Liberia's cultural presence in China," Saye-Geh said. "We hope this opens doors for broader cultural exchange programs, tourism development, and academic cooperation, especially in the preservation and promotion of traditional heritage."

He also called for increased bilateral scholarship opportunities between Liberia and China in areas such as tourism, cultural preservation, and education.

A Global Celebration of Youth and Culture

Held on May 15, 2025, in front of UIBE's Chengxin Building, the International Youth Cultural Festival included six main sections: opening ceremony, cultural performances, regional exhibitions, elite competitions, cultural exchange activities, and an international salon.

The event was attended by diplomats, government officials, journalists, and students from around the world. Since its inception in 2001, the festival has grown into a premier platform for cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and global unity among young people.

By taking center stage at this international gathering, Liberia proudly demonstrated the richness of its traditions, proving that its food, music, and history are not just national treasures--but global ones.