Liberia: Kutoa Afrika Foundation Completes Second Cohort of Tuition-Free Computer Training Program for Girls

Monrovia — The Kutoa Afrika Foundation, a non-profit organization, over the weekend concluded the second cycle of its tuition-free, three-month computer training program exclusively for girls from several schools across Montserrado County.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Jewel Starfish Foundation Headquarters in Congo Town. A total of 15 students--from both junior and senior high levels--completed the program, which focused on basic computer literacy.

The initiative is part of the Foundation's mission to empower young women through technology and support girls' education in Liberia.

Debbie Morris-Caranda, Principal and Proprietress of the School of Prince System (SPS), served as the keynote speaker. In her remarks, she praised the Kutoa Afrika Foundation for being one of the few non-governmental organizations actively promoting girls' education, particularly in the tech sector.

"Research shows that many families still prioritize boys' education over girls'. That's why most young women need financial support to reach the same level as their male counterparts," Madam Caranda said. "While many groups offer food, clothes, and shelter to girls, few invest in their education. Kutoa Afrika Foundation is among the few that are truly making a difference by educating our young girls."

She emphasized the importance of digital literacy in today's world:

"In our current society, being computer illiterate can mean being left behind in the job market, in business, and even in daily life. Thank you, Kutoa Afrika Foundation, for equipping these girls with the tools they need to succeed."

Madam Caranda also encouraged the graduates to remain resilient and prepare to thrive despite existing gender disparities in leadership.

"Be realistic: there's a strong male-dominated culture in our country that may not always welcome female competition. But that should never stop you. Let it strengthen your resolve to pursue your dreams."

Emmanuel D. Kpoto, Executive Director of the Kutoa Afrika Foundation, said the organization was founded in response to the hidden scourge of sexual violence in the West Point community.

"For years, abuse went unreported--until the death of a perpetrator and the declining health of several victims exposed the truth. We turned that pain into purpose by creating safe and empowering learning spaces," Kpoto said.

He added that the Foundation's goal is to build an environment rooted in honesty, courage, and independent thinking--preparing girls for a future shaped by technology.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the graduation ceremony, four outstanding students--Saraline R. Williams, Justina E. Kiasan, Benetta D. Geddeh, and Desiree Larzalee--were recognized with Certificates of Honor and awarded personal computers for their exceptional performance throughout the training.

Christian G. Barchue, Executive Director of Girl Tech Club, also spoke at the event and highlighted the ongoing challenges in promoting girls' education.

"Some parents still believe boys should learn while girls stay home. To the mothers here today--thank you for defying that harmful norm and standing by your daughters."

Atty. Dorbah Stephen Williams, a parent who attended the graduation, commended the initiative and urged the Foundation to consider expanding its reach to include vulnerable boys.

"This is a commendable model. But boys are suffering too. Many are exposed to drugs and lack opportunity. Including them could transform even more lives."