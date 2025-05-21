Liberian Musician Jzyno Visits Quarantined Comedian Battling Monkeypox

Monrovia — Liberian Afrobeats artist Jonathan Lee, popularly known as JZyNo, Tuesday paid a visit to fellow entertainer and comedian Jabateh Thekruman, who is currently quarantined as he battles a confirmed case of monkeypox.

In a message shared with fans and followers, JZyNo expressed concern over Thekruman's condition, describing it as "not nice at all," but remained hopeful, citing the comedian's strength and determination.

"With God, plus the amount of strength and courage I saw in him, he shall be fine," JZyNo said.

The visit comes amid growing concern over the ongoing monkeypox outbreak in Liberia. The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) has reported over 70 confirmed cases since August 2024, with active cases still under observation, including in Grand Cape Mount County.

JZyNo used the moment to encourage Liberians to take the outbreak seriously and adopt preventive measures. "Please guys, let's prevent ourselves from this monkeypox outbreak. Find a way and get vaccinated, please!" he urged.

He also cautioned the public to be mindful of physical contact and hygiene practices, emphasizing, "Stay positive, safe, and be careful with your daily hands or body contact."

As the monkeypox vaccination campaign continues across the country, public figures like JZyNo are playing a vital role in raising awareness and promoting health safety messages.

JZyNo ended his message with a hopeful reminder: "We shall get back to normal soon. Believe!"