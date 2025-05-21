Liberia: Moye and Howard-Taylor's Feud Overshadows Kpelleh Unity Drive

Gbarnga — When Senator Prince Moye and former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor appeared together at the launch of the National Kpelleh Speaking Tribe initiative last Saturday, it was a moment loaded with symbolism -- and skepticism.

The event, held under the theme "One Kpelleh People," was billed as a landmark step toward reconciliation and unity for Liberia's largest ethnic group. But for many, the presence of Moye and Howard-Taylor on the same stage evoked less hope and more doubt, given their deeply entrenched political rivalry spanning more than a decade.

The feud between Bong County's two most influential politicians is neither new nor subtle. It dates back to 2011, when Moye, then a political newcomer, defeated Howard-Taylor's ally in a legislative race. That victory set the tone for years of mutual distrust, political sabotage, and frequent public clashes.

Their rivalry intensified during the 2014 and 2020 senatorial elections, and most recently, during the 2023 presidential campaign. On opposing sides of the country's political divide -- Moye with the Unity Party, Howard-Taylor with the CDC-- they've traded jabs and undermined each other at nearly every turn. Despite multiple attempts by religious and community leaders to broker peace, the rift has only widened.

At face value, the launch of the National Kpelleh Speaking Tribe initiative seemed to be a cultural and social milestone. But political watchers remain unconvinced. Some view the event as a strategic positioning effort ahead of the 2029 elections, where the Kpelleh tribe's numerical strength could play a decisive role.

"This is not just about language or heritage," said Jackson David, a Gbarnga-based political analyst. "It's about who controls the Kpelleh vote. And with Moye reportedly eyeing the vice presidency and Howard-Taylor plotting a political comeback, reconciliation may just be political posturing."

Insiders speculate that Moye would consider working with Howard-Taylor -- if it serves his political ambitions. But for the former Vice President, who believes Moye helped derail her career, payback may be more compelling than partnership.

Locals in Bong County are not easily swayed by ceremonial gestures. For many, the political gridlock between Moye and Howard-Taylor has meant missed opportunities and underdevelopment. Some residents feel the unity initiative is just another layer of political theater.

"Reconciling Moye and Jewel is like reconciling fire and fuel," said Jerry Scott of Gbarnga. "They've spent years fighting in the open. Do they expect us to believe they've changed overnight?"

The public's doubt is rooted in experience. Despite their individual accomplishments, both leaders have often prioritized rivalry over collaboration, using platforms to undercut rather than uplift one another.

With Moye now a central figure in the ruling Unity Party and Howard-Taylor's next political move still uncertain, the dream of a unified Kpelleh front may remain just that -- a dream. While Saturday's event set the stage for cultural harmony, real reconciliation between the two powerhouses remains distant.

Unless Moye and Howard-Taylor can transcend political ego and genuinely prioritize the interests of the Kpelleh people, the National Kpelleh Speaking Tribe initiative may end up as yet another casualty of the country's enduring political rivalries.

In the words of one resident, "Until Moye and Jewel bury the hatchet for real -- not just for the cameras -- unity will remain a slogan, not a solution."