Liberia: National Housing Authority Leads UNDP On Urban Upgrading Mission

Monrovia — The National Housing Authority (NHA) on May 8, 2025, led a joint mission with UNDP Liberia's Resident Representative Aliou Dia and his team to slum Communities in West Point, Slipway, Sonewein, and Jallah Town in Monrovia.

These communities form part of ongoing efforts to assess infrastructural challenges and identify priority interventions under the Slum Community Upgrading Initiative.

This intervention promotes inclusive urban development, enhances access to basic services, and mitigates environmental vulnerabilities in Liberia's densely populated informal settlements.

Thousands of families live in overcrowded, flood-prone areas with limited access to clean water, toilets, healthcare, or education.

Dia promised to work with partners to upgrade slums, restore dignity & create real opportunities.

"In every community, I saw courage. Women hold families together. Community leaders are organizing despite the odds. Youth who want to work, learn, and contribute, when given a chance. True development begins where suffering ends. Let's bring hope back to these communities, not with promises, but with real, accountable actions," Dia noted.

The UNDP team reiterated its commitment to supporting inclusive urban development and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially Goal 11 on Sustainable Cities and Communities.

The team led by Florence Geegbae, Managing Director of the NHA, visited administrative buildings, local public toilets, public schools, key erosion-affected areas and health facilities.

The spot checks highlighted urgent needs related to sanitation, educational and road infrastructure, and coastal erosion mitigation.

The visit revealed infrastructure gaps that continue to impede safe mobility and access to basic health and education services, identified critical concerns around hygiene, congestion, flood resilience and the community's waterway and road networks.

Community leaders engaged the delegation to discuss existing challenges and explore sustainable solutions.

Managing Director Geegbae emphasized the Government of Liberia's commitment to providing safe, dignified, and resilient housing solutions to all Liberians, especially the urban poor.

Findings from the site assessments will inform the next phase of project planning and implementation, ensuring that future interventions are data-driven, community-informed, and sustainable.

The joint mission was an opportunity to also build strong partnerships between government institutions and international development actors to uplift Liberia's most vulnerable communities.