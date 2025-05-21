Liberia: EJS Center Introduces Fourth Cohort of Amujae Leaders - Liberia's Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine Among Illustrious African Women Selected

Monrovia, Liberia — The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development has welcomed 13 outstanding women from across Africa into the fourth cohort of its flagship Amujae Initiative--an ambitious program aimed at elevating accomplished women in public leadership.

According to an official release from the EJS Center, the new cohort includes parliamentarians, policymakers, health advocates, ministers, and mayors who are leading transformative change in their respective countries. The Center emphasized that these women now join over 40 previous Amujae Leaders, forming a powerful Pan-African sisterhood committed to bold, inclusive, and impactful leadership.

"In just five years, the Amujae Initiative has grown into one of the continent's most respected leadership networks for women in public life. Our Amujae Leaders have shaped national policies, won historic elections, reformed institutions, and mentored the next generation of changemakers," the statement read.

This year's cohort arrives at a critical time globally, as women's representation in politics continues to face major challenges. According to UN Women, only 27.2% of parliamentary seats worldwide are held by women, and over 100 countries have never had a woman head of state. In Africa, just 15 countries have achieved at least 30% representation in national legislatures.

Additionally, international support for women's rights is waning amid global aid cuts, including a multi-billion dollar freeze in USAID funding. These setbacks, the Center warns, threaten to undo decades of hard-won progress toward gender equality and civic inclusion.

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, founder of the Center, said the new cohort symbolizes a renewed commitment to the kind of leadership the world needs.

"Our fourth cohort of Amujae Leaders represents the best of African leadership," Madam Sirleaf said. "They are deeply committed to their communities and stepping forward at a time when the world is yearning for a new kind of leadership--one that is inclusive, ethical, and transformative. These women are not the leaders of tomorrow--they are the leaders of today."

The selected Amujae Leaders will participate in immersive retreats, mentorship sessions, and peer-to-peer learning experiences aimed at deepening their leadership impact. They will also contribute to a growing community of women leaders united in advancing policy reforms that reflect the lived experiences and aspirations of the people they serve.

"As we celebrate five years of the EJS Center and look ahead to the future, this moment reaffirms our belief that when African women lead, Africa thrives," the release concluded.

The full profiles of the fourth cohort can be explored on the EJS Center's official website. The public is encouraged to follow and support these leaders as they continue their journey to redefine leadership across the continent.

Spotlight: Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine - A Trailblazing Leader Among the Amujae Cohort

Among the 13 women selected for this year's cohort is Cllr. Charlyne Mnamah-Mar Brumskine, a prominent Liberian lawyer, entrepreneur, and political figure, widely respected for her unwavering commitment to justice, empowerment, and national development.

As the Principal and Managing Counsellor of CMB Law Group, one of Liberia's premier law firms, Cllr. Brumskine has led groundbreaking work in corporate and commercial law, representing multinational corporations, NGOs, development agencies, local businesses, and government institutions. Her firm is among the few women-established and -led law practices in Liberia, standing as a testament to her pioneering spirit.

In academia, she served as an Assistant Professor of Law at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, where she used nearly two decades of legal experience to train and mentor aspiring legal professionals.

Cllr. Brumskine entered national politics in 2022, initially seeking a seat in the Legislature. However, her political trajectory changed dramatically when she was selected as the Vice-Presidential candidate on the ticket of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) alongside Alexander B. Cummings. Her campaign resonated deeply with Liberians--especially women and youth--as she championed economic empowerment, justice, and visionary leadership.

She is also the founder of "The Law Belongs to Us" ("Gmà m̀ à kɔ̃̀ de"), a legal education radio program broadcast in the Bassa dialect, aimed at making legal rights accessible to the public. The program is set to launch in May 2025.

Her influence extends beyond Liberia. She serves as Chair of the Governance Pillar of the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN), Liberia Chapter, and sits on the board of Harvest Intercontinental American University, a partnership with Oral Roberts University in the United States.

Cllr. Brumskine is a graduate of Howard University School of Law (JD, 2002) and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Barnard College, Columbia University (1997). She was Valedictorian of the Liberia Supreme Court Bar Exam in 2022 and is admitted to the Liberia National Bar, the New York State Bar, and several U.S. District Courts. She is currently pursuing an LLM in Corporate and Commercial Law at King's College London.

With her inclusion in the 2025 Amujae cohort, Cllr. Brumskine adds yet another chapter to a distinguished career defined by excellence, resilience, and a deep-seated passion for uplifting her country and continent.