Ghana: Court Orders Psychiatric Evaluation of Abdul Moudjibu

The Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday ordered the police to send Abdul Moudjibu, the Togolese extradited to Ghana for alleged robbery, to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

This was after Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Amoah Richard, told the court that the accused was consuming his own faeces while in police custody.

"The suspect is behaving strangely as he defecates and eats his own faeces," ASP Amoah told the court presided over by Mrs Basilia Adjei-Tawiah.

Consequently, the accused, had been remanded into the custody of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to enable him to undergo mental examination.

His accomplice, Marzuk Alidu, has been charged with abetment to commit robbery.

Moudjibu was arraigned for allegedly stealing $200,000, a gold wrist chain valued at GH¢20,000, Gold Necklace valued at GH¢18,000, assorted jewelry, including gold earrings, brooches etc valued at GH¢5,000 and a registered CZ 75.5P pistol

belonging to a medical doctor in a robbery spree.

The incident was reported to the police, and a forensic investigation was launched.

The prosecutor told the court that Moudjibu fled to Togo, following the robbery but was arrested in Lomé by Interpol Togo and extradited to Ghana on May 14 2024, thanks to collaboration between Ghanaian and Togolese law enforcement agencies.

In his caution statement, the accused admitted the offence but said he was a betted by a motor rider and an accomplice identified as Mohammed Djando, who remains at large.

Moudjibu, also known as Adinda Akpo Abdo, was alleged to be the man terrorising residents in plush neighborhoods in Accra.

He was arrested in Lomé, Togo on May 14, 2025 by a joint Ghana-Togo police in an operation that lasted about six months.

The operation was carried out under the 2003 West African Police Chiefs Committee agreement, with support from Interpol.

A five-member team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Lydia Yaako Donkor, who is the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), travelled to the Togolese

capital aboard a military aircraft to complete the transfer.

The suspect was handed over by Togolese officials led by Commissaire Principal de Police Asi Elu-Ani, in the presence of staff from the Ghana Embassy.

The suspect, Moudjibu is believed to have led a group responsible for a series of robberies in East Legon, Cantonments, Ridge, Tesano, Airport Residential Area and Adjiriganor between 2022 and 2024.

CCTV footage showing a man believed to be him in action was widely circulated online, triggering public alarm and an intensified search for his arrest.

He is said to have operated under several aliases, including Rashid Bawa, Maxwell, Papa Rich and Dawa. Police say he fled Ghana in 2023 after narrowly escaping arrest during an operation, and was later found to be holding both Ghanaian and Togolese identification documents.

An arrest warrant was issued by the Adabraka District Court on September 5, 2024, followed by an Interpol Red Notice.

He was eventually arrested in Lomé on January 10, 2025.

At a press briefing in Accra on May 17, 2025, DCOP Donkor confirmed that Moudjibu is being held in a secure facility.

"He is in a location where there is no way he's going to escape under any circumstances," she told journalists.

DCOP Donkor also revealed that another suspect, Alidu Marzouk, believed to be an accomplice, was arrested on September 4, 2024, and remains in custody.

While withholding further details due to ongoing investigations, she said victims are being contacted to assist with evidence collection.

She urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity and warned other suspects still at large.

"We know where you are, and we are coming for you," she said.

She acknowledged the role played by the Togo National Police, Interpol Lomé, and the Ghana Embassy in Togo in facilitating the extradition.