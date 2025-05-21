Africa: The World Bank Supports Large-Scale Infrastructure Investment in Southern Niger

press release

Washington — The World Bank today approved $400 million from the International Development Association (IDA), divided between a $380 million credit and a $20 million grant, for a new project to improve resilient road infrastructure and unlock economic potential through better logistics in southern Niger.

The Southern Niger Connectivity and Integration Project will finance the rehabilitation of the Maradi-Zinder section of Niger's National Road 1 (RN1) and upgrade 525 km of feeder and rural roads to climate-resilient standards. These investments will facilitate all-season connectivity and improve access to markets, health centers, schools, and job opportunities. At the same time, the project will support reforms to ensure the sustainability of the road network by improving road asset management and multi-year maintenance planning. As part of Niger's long-term vision to strengthen connectivity and improve access to services and jobs, the project will also finance studies for future infrastructure and value chain investments in the RN1 basin.

"The RN1 between Maradi and Zinder is the economic backbone of the country. Together with its network of feeder roads, it serves over 16 million people in Niger and Nigeria," said Han Fraeters, World Bank Country Manager for Niger. "With this investment, Niger is laying the groundwork for large-scale job creation. It will stimulate the flow of agricultural goods and the creation of new businesses in a country that has the youngest population in the world."

Niger hosts about one million forcibly displaced people, with 10% of this population located in the RN1 basin of the Maradi region. Poverty rates are higher among the displaced population. About 75% of them are women and children. This is why the project will place a particular focus on those vulnerable populations and their host communities.

"By reducing food insecurity, improving access to essential services and creating job opportunities, the project will significantly improve their living conditions," said Guillermo Diaz-Fanas, Task Team Leader of the project at the World Bank." They have the potential to become an engine of development for the RN1 basin."

The project has a duration of six years. Ten percent of the funding is mobilized through IDA's Window for Refugees and Host communities.