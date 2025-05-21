Nigeria: Flying Eagles Captain, Bameyi, Makes U20 Afcon Best Xi

Flying Eagles skipper, Daniel Bameyi, has been named in the CAF U20 AFCON Best XI.

The central defender led by example as the Flying Eagles again placed third at the tournament by stopping hosts Egypt after a penalty shootout.

The Bayelsa United star was Man of the Match when the Flying Eagles held Morocco to scoreless draw in their second Group B game.

This was the second U20 AFCON for Bameyi, who also led Nigeria to finish third two years ago also in Egypt.

The CAF Best XI was dominated by players from champions South Africa as they provided four players.