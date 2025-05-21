Nigeria: Why Teenage Pregnancy Is On the Rise in Nigeria - Expert

Mrs Roseline Akinlabi, Adolescent Desk Officer, Osun Primary Health Care Board, says that child marriage and peer pressure are some factors responsible for increase in teenage pregnancy in the country.

Akinlabi said this during an enlightenment programme organised by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), The Challenge Initiative (TCI), on Wednesday in Osogbo.

The desk officer explained that sexual violence, including rape, and menstruation before 12 years (early menarche), were also significant factors for adolescent pregnancy.

She referenced the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) data, which said Nigeria still had one of the highest teenage pregnancy rates globally.

According to her, the data also indicates that approximately 19 per cent of adolescent girls between 15 and 19 years have begun childbearing.

"Teenage pregnancy can lead to complications during childbirth, including eclampsia, puerperal endometritis and systemic infections.

"It can also lead to pregnancy-induced hypertension, gestational diabetes, infections, dropping out of school, hindering future educational and career opportunities.

"Teenage pregnancy can cause stress and traumatic experience, potentially leading to depression, anxiety and mental health issues.

"Problems associated with teenage pregnancy also include: unsafe abortion, physical abuse, denial of basic rights, psychological stress, among others.

"Adolescence is a critical transition between childhood and adulthood, characterised by significant emotional and physical changes.

"Early adolescence is between 10 and 14 years of age, while late adolescence is between ages 15 and 19.

"During this period, young people undergo significant growth and development, including puberty, cognitive maturation, and formation of a personal identity," she said.

She, however, said that limited access to affordable, reliable contraception, coupled with stigmatisation and misinformation, could lead to unintended pregnancies.

"According to World Health Organisation (WHO), adolescent pregnancy occurs in females under the age of 20.

"Some ways to minimise teenage pregnancy include combating gender-based violence, empowerment of the girl-child, comprehensive sex education, access to contraception, among others," she said. (NAN)