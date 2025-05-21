Liberia: Amb. Yorlay Reaffirms Liberia's Commitment to Legal Reforms in Meeting With Venice Commission

France — Ambassador Teeko T. Yorlay, Liberia's Ambassador to France, has met with Mr. Serguei Kouznetsov, Head of Division IV of the Venice Commission, at the Council of Europe Headquarters in Strasbourg to discuss key governance priorities, including human rights and legal reforms--central pillars of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration.

The Venice Commission, the Council of Europe's leading constitutional advisory body, welcomed Ambassador Yorlay and reiterated its global role in promoting democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. Established in 1991, the Commission provides legal guidance and support for constitutional reforms across member and non-member states.

Mr. Kouznetsov expressed the Commission's satisfaction with Liberia's upcoming first participation in the Executive Meeting of the North-South Centre, scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, 2025. He emphasized the Commission's mandate to offer legal and constitutional advice to courts and legislatures in Europe and beyond, including on matters of constitutional reform and human rights.

Ambassador Yorlay commended the Commission for its impactful work and highlighted Liberia's democratic strides. He pointed to the country's resilience in overcoming civil conflict and constitutional breakdowns, noting that Liberia has successfully conducted four consecutive democratic elections with peaceful transfers of power. He referenced the 2023 presidential election, where the incumbent conceded defeat to President Boakai, as a hallmark of the country's democratic maturity.

He further informed the Commission about the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court Office in 2024 through an Executive Order by President Boakai, aimed at addressing past atrocities and ensuring justice for victims of Liberia's civil wars.

Ambassador Yorlay reaffirmed the Government of Liberia's unwavering commitment to legal reform, the rule of law, and constitutional governance. He thanked the Commission for the productive engagement and continued partnership.

Ambassador Yorlay is representing Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia, at the 34th Executive Meeting of the North-South Centre on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. He is accompanied by Mr. Francis R. Grant, Minister Counselor at the Liberian Embassy in Paris. Liberia was admitted as an associate member of the North-South Centre in March 2025.