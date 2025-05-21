Liberia: Ambassador Yorlay Reaffirms Liberia's Commitment to Global Peace, Democracy, and Sustainable Development At 34th North-South Centre Meeting

press release

Strasbourg — Liberia's Ambassador to France, Dr. Teeko Tozay Yorlay, Sr., has delivered a compelling statement on behalf of Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Government of Liberia at the 34th Executive Committee Meeting of the North-South Centre of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

In his address, Ambassador Yorlay expressed Liberia's deep appreciation for its accession to the North-South Centre and reaffirmed the country's unwavering commitment to promoting peace, democracy, cooperation, and human rights on the global stage.

"Liberia relishes its membership in global bodies committed to the promotion of peace, mutual cooperation, and respect for human rights," Ambassador Yorlay declared, emphasizing Liberia's readiness to engage in meaningful dialogue and collaboration between the Global North and South.

Reflecting on Liberia's turbulent past and its progress toward lasting peace, the Ambassador recounted the devastating civil conflicts that once crippled the nation and underscored Liberia's ongoing transformation into a stable democracy. He highlighted that since the end of the civil war in 2003, Liberia has placed peace and the rule of law at the heart of its national development strategy--fostering reconciliation, attracting investment, and strengthening democratic institutions.

A key moment in his address came when Ambassador Yorlay spotlighted President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr.'s recent signing of Executive Order 131, establishing the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court. He hailed the move as a critical milestone in advancing justice and accountability for war-era atrocities and economic crimes.

"Liberia therefore calls for partnership in supporting efforts to investigate war crimes and human rights abuses committed during our civil crises," he urged, calling on the North-South Centre and its partners for support.

Ambassador Yorlay further emphasized Liberia's alignment with the Centre's core values, including youth empowerment, gender equality, social inclusion, and the responsible use of technology. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and called for strengthened global cooperation to eradicate poverty and confront the escalating threat of climate change--particularly its impact on vulnerable nations like Liberia.

"Liberia comes to this Centre with the strong perspective of a nation that has emerged from state failure to become a peaceful and stable contributor to regional and global peace," he noted.

In a significant announcement, Ambassador Yorlay confirmed Liberia's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council and appealed to both Global North and South countries for their support in the upcoming June 3, 2025, vote.

"Liberia's win will not only be a win for the Global South but a win for the entire globe," he stated.

In closing, Ambassador Yorlay pledged Liberia's full support for the North-South Centre's mission to foster a more just and harmonious world.

"Together, I am confident that we can work to make our world a peaceful place that radiates positive energy through respect for the rule of law, human rights, and the promotion of sustainable development for all," he concluded.