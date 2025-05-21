Somalia: White House Says U.S. Military Killed Over 100 Militants in Somalia Since Trump Took Office

Washington — The United States has killed more than 100 militants in Somalia since President Donald Trump assumed office on January 20, the White House announced on Wednesday.

In a post published on X (formerly Twitter), the White House confirmed that a US operation conducted on May 19 had resulted in the deaths of 10 militants, bringing the total number of militant casualties to "over 100" since the start of the Trump administration.

The statement did not specify whether the militants targeted in the latest strike were affiliated with the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab group or the Islamic State in Somalia (ISS), both of which have been the focus of an intensified US military campaign in the country.

However, local reports suggested the operation may have taken place near the town of Adan Yabaal in the Middle Shabelle region, a known al-Shabaab stronghold.

The US has conducted a growing number of airstrikes in Somalia under the Trump administration, with officials citing the need to counter the threat posed by extremist groups that have carried out deadly attacks both in Somalia and across East Africa.

Al-Shabaab, which seeks to impose a strict interpretation of Islamic law in Somalia, has waged a bloody insurgency against the federal government for over a decade. The group has also claimed responsibility for several high-profile attacks in Kenya and other neighboring countries.

While Washington rarely discloses details of its operations in Somalia, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) has regularly confirmed airstrikes against militant targets, saying they are carried out in coordination with the Somali government and African Union forces.

The White House did not elaborate on whether the latest strike involved manned aircraft or unmanned drones. No civilian casualties were reported in the May 19 operation, according to the statement.

The Trump administration has granted the US military expanded authorities to engage in offensive actions in Somalia, a shift from the more restricted engagement rules under the previous administration.