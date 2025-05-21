Gambia: Rwanda, Gambia Collaborate to Strengthen Justice Systems

Rwanda and Gambia have committed to strengthening judicial cooperation in a bid to enhance the delivery of timely and quality justice for their citizens. This commitment was emphasized during a visit by Gambia's Chief Justice Hassan Bubakar Jallow to Rwanda where he met with his Rwandan counterpart Domitilla Mukantaganzwa.

During the meeting held on May 19, the two chief justices underscored the importance of collaboration in renovating their respective legal frameworks.

Discussions centered on key areas such as electronic case management, the establishment of specialized courts, and greater integration of technology within the justice process. Jallow, who previously served as Prosecutor General for the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) acknowledged Rwanda's significant strides in these areas.

"We are currently implementing a five-year strategic plan for the development of our judiciary, focusing on electronic case management, integrated case handling across law enforcement, and the establishment of specialized courts like commercial courts," Jallow said.

Rwanda's advancements in digital case management and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) offer valuable lessons for Gambia as it embarks on its judicial transformation journey, he said.

Mukantaganzwa highlighted that the visit marks a crucial step toward not only strengthening judicial cooperation but also reaffirming their shared commitment to upholding the rule of law.

"Rwanda and The Gambia, though geographically distant, share many values rooted in our respective journeys of justice and transformation. We look forward to learning from your experience, especially in capacity building, judicial training, and case management systems," she said.

Jallow commended Rwanda's initiatives in integrating technology within the judicial process, citing its efficiency in case handling and transparency as exemplary for many African nations. He expressed optimism that Gambia's strategic plan, which emphasizes technology and ADR mechanisms, would benefit from Rwanda's experience.

Their two countries aim to identify actionable steps to deepen judicial cooperation, focusing on shared challenges and innovative solutions for legal sector reform. Mukantaganzwa expressed hope that this collaboration would deepen the partnership, contributing not only to national development but also to regional and continental legal integration.

"May this visit be the beginning of stronger ties between our judiciaries, enhancing not only national progress but also the African legal and judicial framework," she stated.

The Gambian delegation visited Kigali Genocide Memorial and reflected on Rwanda's remarkable journey toward justice and reconciliation since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Reflecting on his time as Prosecutor General at ICTR, Jallow commended Rwanda's efforts in achieving justice and reconciliation over the past three decades.

"There was a failure by the international community to prevent what happened in 1994, but Rwanda has made remarkable progress in bringing those responsible to account," he noted.

The delegation is set to visit Rwanda Forensic Institute, the ADR Center, and participate in sessions highlighting Rwanda's Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) and other digital tools that enhanced efficiency and transparency in the Rwandan justice sector.