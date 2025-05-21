Nigeria: Renaissance Energy Records Fresh Oil Spill At Rivers Facility

Port Harcourt — The incident, it was gathered, occured in the early hours of yesterday, on a pipeline's right of way operated by the company, which now operates the assets formerly owned by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC)

An environmental group, the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria) set the alarm, stressing that its volunteers in the area noticed and reported the incident on Monday, May 19, 2025.

The Executive Director, YEAC-Nigeria, Dumnamene Fyneface, told journalists in Port Harcourt that the volunteers observed that the incident was allegedly caused by third-party interference.

He said: "The volunteers reported the latest crude oil spill to the Advocacy Centre, alleging that the spillage is caused by third-party interference, pending confirmation by the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) through a comprehensive joint investigation team's visit to the spill site in Oshika community".

The Advocacy Centre however called on NOSDRA to carry out a timely joint investigation visit to the site and invoke relevant sections of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021, to hold those responsible accountable and ensure the operator clamps the spill point to mitigate the impact of the crude oil spill on the flora and fauna in the affected area.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Renaissance, Michael Adande, who confirmed the incident to THISDAY, said: "The Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited confirms a report today (Monday, May 19, 2025) of an illegal connection which has resulted in a spill incident from the 14-inch Okordia-Rumuekpe Pipeline at Oshika in Rivers State, within the right of way of the pipeline".

Adande disclosed that immediate steps are being taken to isolate and discontinue production into the pipeline to minimise any potential environmental impact.

He also revealed that the company "has informed government regulators, and are coordinating the statutory joint investigation visit, which will be led by their representatives and include representatives from the local community for purposes of determining the cause and impact of the incident".