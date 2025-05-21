Nigeria: Youth Innovators Champion Digital Connectivity

20 May 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — Young innovators have urged improved connectivity as a crucial tool in bridging the information gap that hinders sustainable development, particularly in underserved communities.

This call to action was the decimal at the Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), held under the theme "Accessible by Design: Inclusion Starts Here."

The event brought together tech entrepreneurs, policy advocates, and communication experts to discuss the digital divide and the role of innovation in promoting inclusivity across Nigeria.

The highlight of the day was a panel discussion where speakers identified a lack of awareness, poor infrastructure, and limited access to digital resources as major challenges confronting youth-led innovation in the country.

Speaking at the event, Asma'u Abdullahi, the convener of the programme and Executive Director of Slumtech--a FinTech organisation, , focused on developing sustainable technologies for urban low-income communities--stressed the need for a more enabling environment for young innovators to thrive.

"This is an avenue for everyone in the FinTech sector to thrive, connect, and explore opportunities," she said. "We put a lot into organizing this--bringing together resource persons and creating platforms for knowledge-sharing."

Also, Eric Obianozie, founder of 24 Telemed, a healthcare startup offering telemedicine services to remote communities, echoed similar sentiments. He commended the initiative, noting that programmes like GAAD could help dismantle barriers and demystify technology for people in underserved regions.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.