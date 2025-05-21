Nigeria: Elegbeleye Salutes Gusau On His Election As Wafu B President

Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, has lauded the election of the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau to the leadership of the CAF West Africa Football Union(WAFU) B.

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) created administrative zones to decentralise its functions. The WAFU B sub-region comprises Nigeria, the Benin Republic Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Niger and Togo.

Elegbeleye said that Gusau's emergence as the leader of the regional football body is a significant indication of the rising influence of Nigeria in African football administration.

"The NPFL Board receives the assumption of our Federation President, Alhaji Gusau to the leadership of the WAFU B Board and wish him and the new executives a successful tenure.

"This development is a very significant indication of the growing influence of Nigeria in football administration in the region and indeed in Africa", Elegbeleye observed.

Gusau is the fifth Nigerian to hold a top position in the West African subregional football body.

Others before him include the founding president, Joseph Kwamina Tandoh, who at the time was a vice chairman of the then Nigeria Football Association (NFA).

He is the father of Dr Kweku Tandoh, the Executive Secretary of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

The other Nigerian who had led WAFU are Jonathan Boytie Ogufere from 1988 to 1994; Abdulmumini Aminu (1999 to 2002) and Amos Adamu (2008 to 2010), under whose tenure, the hitherto 16-nation body was divided into two - WAFU A and WAFU B.