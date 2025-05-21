Morocco/Nigeria: Nnadozie Focused On Super Falcons Reclaiming Wafcon Title in Morocco

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, has insisted that reclaiming the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title is the target for the senior Nigerian team when the tournament kicks off in July

Nine-time champions Nigeria lost the 2022 edition to hosts Morocco in heartbreaking semifinal shootouts.

Now, Nnadozie who is back-to-back Africa's best women's goalkeeper is leading her teammates back to Morocco with a clear mission: The trophy or Nothing!

Speaking in a chat with CAFonline.com yesterday, the Paris FC Safe Hands recalled the heartbreak that the Super Eagles went through when they failed to defend the trophy.

"It was incredibly tough to accept that defeat to Morocco. We really wanted to defend our crown, but football can be like that some days, things just don't go your way. That match against Morocco, we lost partly because the opposition had a well-executed strategy. It wasn't that Nigeria was the weak team," recalled Nnadozie.

However, for the next edition scheduled to kick off July 5 through July 26, 2025 Nigeria will have to battle Tunisia, Algeria, and Botswana in Group B before dreaming of taking a shot at reclaiming the title.

Asked if she considers the Group B pairing a piece of cake for the nine-time champions, she was wary and refused to see any team as minnow in African football.

"People might think it's a manageable group, but the reality is very different. Women's football has made huge strides in recent years. Every team is improving, working hard, and investing in development.

"We saw it in the last AFCON, where many of the favourites were shaken. No one can be underestimated anymore. This group is tricky, and we have to treat it with the seriousness it deserves. Qualification won't be handed to us we'll need to earn it through hard work and discipline," Nnadozie observed with seriousness.

She insisted that the African tournament holds same weight as the World Cup in her estimation.

"To me, AFCON holds the same weight as a World Cup. The atmosphere, the stakes, the intensity it's all there. I remember the 2022 edition in Morocco: packed stadiums, incredible supporters. You feel lifted by an entire continent. And personally, I've never been the starting goalkeeper when we've won a title. This time, I want to lift that trophy from the pitch to play a real part in the victory," stressed Nnadozie.

At just 24, Nnadozie embodies the perfect balance of authority, calmness, and ambition are all the indexes needed to realise the dream of a return to the top of African Football.

In 2019, Nnadozie became the youngest goalkeeper to play at a World Cup, at just 18. Four years later, she's captain. And that armband isn't just symbolic. She wears it with pride and responsibility. She knows the weight of the shirt she wears; the legacy the Super Falcons have built before her. And she wants to add her own chapter to that legacy.