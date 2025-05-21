Nigeria: Obi - I'm Not Tinubu's Enemy

Abuja — The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in 2023, Peter Obi, has said he is not an enemy of President Bola Tinubu.

Obi said he was only interested in joining a coalition against hunger, poverty, and the terrible state of healthcare and education in Nigeria.

Obi made the allusion amid growing rumours of a possible coalition among opposition leaders to unseat Tinubu in 2027.

The statement came as the Obidient Movement, an umbrella group for Obi's loyalists, described as imaginary and fictitious speculations that Obi would be a running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 presidential election.

Obi, who visited Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Kubwa, in Abuja, on Monday, emphasised that he was not desperate for any position.

"The only coalition I am interested in is the one against hunger, poverty, and the bad state of healthcare and education in the country. I am not desperate for any position," the former presidential candidate said.

Obi came third in the 2023 presidential election, with many believing that a coalition between him, Atiku, and other opposition leaders could defeat Tinubu in 2027.

The former governor of Anambra State dismissed a deal to run as a vice presidential candidate in 2027. He insisted that those saying he had an agreement to deputise anyone were playing politics of selfish ambitions detrimental to the growth of the country.

Obi, who made a financial donation to a school project in the diocese, said it was because the government failed to deliver free and qualitative basic education that the church had to bear the huge burden.

He was seen with former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, exchanging pleasantries with Tinubu at the inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Sunday.

Obi said he was not an enemy of Tinubu, stressing that he accorded necessary courtesy to him in Rome as protocol demands.

He emphasised that the only enemy he had was corruption and corrupt leaders, who had made life difficult for the Nigerian people.

Aligning with Obi's position, the Obidient Movement said they were aware of coalition talks with the former governor, but "Obidient Movement would like to state emphatically that there is no truth or basis to the reports whatsoever" of him deputising anyone.

In a statement by its Director, Strategic Communication and Media, Nana Kazaure, the Obidient Movement said, "Even as we know that the publication is imaginary to the author, we are tempted not to ignore it because of the possible far-reaching misconception it will have in the public space.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"While frank and cordial engagements with our partners and stakeholders towards a coalition continue amicably, the Obidient Movement would like to state emphatically that there was no truth or basis to the reports whatsoever.

"Without any risk of contradiction, we would like to reiterate that Mr Obi has maintained that his objective and his involvement in a coalition, is to provide a united front against and to tackle issues of bad governance, corruption, hunger, poverty, poor healthcare, out of school children and the myriad other problems daily afflicting the people of Nigeria.

"We want politics that is progressive, standing firmly with the people and serving the great people of Nigeria and not politics just for the sake of grabbing power."

Kazaure added, "At this point in time, Mr Peter Obi remains in the Labour Party, and if ever this changes, he will make that announcement himself.

"The Obidient Movement would like to advise against sensationalism and speculation on these matters. At this difficult time, all Nigerians and the media, inclusive, should emphasise and contribute to building a better country."