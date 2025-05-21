Nigeria: Army Lauds FG for Inaugurating 2.5mw Solar Hybrid Plant At NDA

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna has commended that federal government over the commissioning of a state-of-the-art 2.5 megawatts Hybrid Solar Power Plant and the Phase One 600-kilowatts photovoltaic solar power project.

The 2.5MW hybrid solar power plant was funded by the World Bank in conjunction with the Ministry of Power through its agency, the Rural Electrification Agency(REA), a statement by Bolaji Tunji, spokesman to the Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu, said.

However, he added that the 600KW Solar Photovoltaic solar power project was fully funded by the ministry of power.

The project also slashes the NDA's reliance on the national grid by 50 per cent, ensuring uninterrupted power to energise academic excellence, military training, and daily operations, Tunji added. Expressing joy over the project, Commandant of the NDA, Maj. Gen. AK Ibrahim declared: "This project propels us to uphold our legacy as Nigeria's crown jewel of military excellence. With pride, we celebrate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's visionary leadership and the federal government's bold strides in energy security".

Also speaking, Adelabu said: "Powering the NDA with solar energy fortifies national assets, drives education, security, and sustainability. Under President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, we're lighting up Nigeria's future--one institution at a time."