Nigeria: Global Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Who With At Least U.S.$ 170 Million Raised At World Health Assembly 2025 Pledging Event

World leaders pledged at least an additional US$ 170 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) at a high-level pledging event Tuesday at the Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly in Geneva. News Release: Global leaders reaffirm commitment to WHO with at least US$ 170 million raised at World Health Assembly 2025 pledging event. Amid rising global health challenges, leaders reaffirmed their support for multilateral cooperation through these contributions to WHO's Investment Round (IR). Earlier in the day, Member States approved an increase in Assessed Contributions, adding a separate US$ 90 million a year of income, and marking another important step on WHO's journey towards sustainable financing.

The IR is raising funds for WHO's strategy for global health, the Fourteenth General Programme of Work, which can save an additional 40 million lives over the next four years. The pledges made today represent significant contributions from both governments and philanthropic partners.

"I am grateful to every Member State and partner that has pledged towards the investment round. In a challenging climate for global health, these funds will help us to preserve and extend our life-saving work," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "They show that multilateralism is alive and well."

Both long-standing allies and new contributors stepped up at today's pledging event, broadening WHO's donor base with fresh voluntary funding. Moderated by Mr Moazzam Malik, CEO of Save the Children UK, the event and the World Health Assembly featured pledges from Angola, Cambodia, China, Gabon, Mongolia, Qatar, Sweden, Switzerland, Tanzania, ELMA Philanthropies (with the WHO Foundation), Fondation Botnar, Laerdal Global Health (with the WHO Foundation), the Nippon Foundation and the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The Children's Investment Fund Foundation announced an additional US$ 13 million and committed to further increases in funding.

Among the announcements at least US$ 170 million is for the Investment Round, meaning that the funding supports WHO's base budget from 2025-2028. Eight of the donors included a flexible contribution to WHO, the most valuable sort of funding, and four were first time donors.

WHO's fundraising reach has also been extended through individual giving. Through the One World Movement, almost 8000 people from across the world have signed on as 'Member Citizens', contributing almost US$ 600 000 in donations, many monthly - a powerful expression of global solidarity and an affirmation that every voice counts.

The event's speakers emphasized not only the need for continued investment, but the strategic value of flexible and diversified financing to keep WHO responsive, country-focused, and aligned with national health priorities - as it evolves into a leaner, more agile institution. The event was a pivotal moment in WHO's journey to more sustainable funding.

As the IR continues, today's event is a testament to the role of partnership in times of uncertainty. Contributions from each donor made at today's pledging event can be found below. Each contribution to WHO brings us one step closer to better health for all united in the mission of "One World for Health".

Contributor: Additional amount for WHO Investment Round

Angola: US$ 8 million

Cambodia: US$ 400 000

China: Contribution to Investment Round to be confirmed.

Gabon: US$ 150 000

Mongolia: US$ 100 000

Qatar: US$ 6 million

Sweden: €12 million = US$ 13.5 million

Switzerland: Sw.fr. 33 million = US$ 40 million

Tanzania: US$ 500 000 (in addition to US$ 500 000 already announced)

CIFF: US$ 13 million and commitment to further increase

ELMA Philanthropies: US$ 2 million

Foundation Botnar: Sw.fr. 8 million = US$ 9.6 million

Laerdal Global Health: US$ 12.5 million

Nippon Foundation, Mr. Sasakawa, (Chairman): US$ 9.2 million

Novo Nordisk Foundation: DKK 380 million = US$ 57 million