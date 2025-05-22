Nigeria: Senate Seeks Military Base in Adamawa Over Boko Haram Resurgence

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to establish a military base in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State to counter the resurgence of Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East region.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Aminu Abbas (PDP-Adamawa Central) and co-sponsored by all Senators from the North-East geopolitical zone at Senate plenary on Wednesday.

Titled "Resurgence of Boko Haram Activities in Hong and Gombi Local Government Areas, Adamawa, and Other North-East States," the motion raised concern over renewed attacks by the insurgents, particularly in Hong and Gombi LGAs of Adamawa State.

While commending the efforts of security forces, the Senate called for the establishment of a permanent military base in Hong to strengthen the existing personnel of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

The Senate also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to communities affected by the attacks to cushion the humanitarian impact.

Presenting the motion, Senator Abbas said repeated attacks had displaced thousands of residents in Hong LGA, destroying homes and livelihoods.

He noted that the resurgence extended beyond Adamawa to Borno and Yobe States, further worsening insecurity in the North-East region.

"The activities of Boko Haram have crippled economic activities in the affected communities. People can no longer go to farms or engage in trade for fear of attacks," he said.

In his contribution, Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, commended the military for its resolve and noted the strong political will shown by President Bola Tinubu in supporting counterinsurgency efforts.

He, however, warned of growing threats. "At one point, Boko Haram controlled two-thirds of local governments in Borno and Yobe states. Thanks to the commitment of our military and government, they were pushed back. But now, we are seeing them regroup and even attacking military formations, carting away equipment. This is deeply troubling," Monguno said.

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio called for sustained vigilance and enhanced border security.

"Our borders remain porous. These insurgents often slip in and out, launching attacks on innocent communities. We must remain alert and continue to support our security agencies to protect our people," Akpabio stated.