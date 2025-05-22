West Africa: National Media Regulator Suspends Journalist, Website Over Defamation Claim

press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) expresses concern over the suspension of journalist Toumany Camara and his news website www.presseinvestigation.com by Guinea's media regulator, the Haute Autorité de la Communication (HAC).

On April 28, 2025, the HAC suspended the news site for three months and withdrew Camara's press card for the same duration, barring him from practising journalism until July 28, 2025.

According to the HAC, the sanctions were issued in accordance with Articles 39, 40, 53, and 108 of Guinea's Organic Law L/2010/02/CNT of June 2, 2010, on press freedom. The measures followed a complaint by Ms. Aïssata Beavogui, Country Manager of the mining company Predictive Discovery. She accused Camara of "defamation and insult through online media."

In the article in question, Camara reported that Ms. Beavogui, formerly the General Manager of Guinea Alumina Corporation (GAC), had become the Country Manager for Predictive Discovery, a company seeking a gold mining permit in the Haut Niger National Park, a UNESCO-protected area. The report warned of potential environmental risks if mining is permitted in the park, citing ecological dangers for Guinea, neighbouring countries, and the River Niger.

The article also alleged that Ms. Beavogui had been approached to assist in securing the mining authorisation; something the journalist characterised as a threat to the area's ecosystem.

Following a hearing, the HAC concluded that Camara had failed to provide evidence supporting his claims and had not given Ms. Beavogui a chance to respond to the allegations. On these grounds, the regulator proceeded with the dual sanctions.

The MFWA urges the HAC to reconsider its decision, particularly the indefinite suspension of the journalist's press card and the blanket ban on the media outlet. While upholding professional ethics and ensuring factual accuracy in reporting is crucial, punitive measures should be proportionate and not undermine press freedom.

The MFWA also calls on journalists to adhere to ethical standards by thoroughly verifying information before publication and ensuring fair representation of all parties involved in their reporting. This is essential for maintaining public trust and preventing defamation or misinformation.