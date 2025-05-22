Zimbabwe: MPs Grill Kambamura Over Delays in Tabling Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, Epos As Foreigners Take Over Sector

ZANU PF legislators, Wednesday grilled Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister Polite Kambamura over delays in the tabling of the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill in the National Assembly.

The MP alleged that Zimbabweans' rights to mining were being undermined as the bill has been kept out of Parliament for too long.

As of March 26, 2025, the Bill status reads: "Bill proofs transmitted to Attorney General's Office."

Gokwe-Kabuyuni MP Spencer Tshuma said the delays in amending the bill had a negative bearing on how mining rights were awarded to citizens, as foreign nationals have an upper hand, leaving out hungry locals.

During the question and answer (Q and A) session, Tshuma alleged that locals were also being charged the same fees as foreigners.

"Looking at the delays in the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill to this August House so that it is reviewed, what is government doing to ensure that those who are in mining will be accorded different rights from foreign miners?

"We are noting that at the moment they are treated the same from the monies that they pay during the pegging of mines and even in paying their taxes, and that our local people are given rights as citizens of this nation compared to foreigners.

"We have been anticipating this new law for quite some time, and it has been a long time since the 9th Parliament. What is happening, Madam Speaker, is that mining is going on and our minerals are being exploited whilst we are waiting for the law?" Tshuma said.

Legislators have in the past also accused the government of "mortgaging" minerals to foreigners at the expense of citizens who are languishing in poverty.

Further, Tshuma demanded an explanation on the delays from the deputy minister.

"So, may the Hon. Minister explain how long it is going to take and the challenges that are preventing the new law from coming to this august House so that it is tabled in Parliament and discussed, instead of foreign companies coming to take all the money?" Tshuma said.

Media reports have shown that Chinese-owned companies are flooding the mining sector, violating Environmental and Mining laws, causing devastating land degradation.

Goromonzi West constituency MP Biata Beatrice Karimatsenga-Nyamupinga on EPOs said: "When local people apply so that they get the applications processed, they do not succeed, but foreign miners are found mining in schools and in other protected places or in other gazetted places.

"Our locals should be able to go to such places and their applications must also be treated with priority over the foreign applications."

Zanu PF Rushinga MP Tendai Nyabani urged the Mines Ministry to follow up on miners as most cheat on the value and type of mineral being mined, thereby paying less royalties to the State.

"Will the government make a follow-up to check exactly what the miner is mining for, because sometimes they might peg mining minerals of lesser value, yet they are mining some precious minerals?"

Kambamura said that all raised issues would be looked at in the new bill.

"We are reviewing and are going to be looking at these issues. When someone comes from outside the country to bring investment, they should have a substantial investment.

"We cannot just allow people who come into the mining sector without a significant amount of investment.

"We are going to enact a law that stipulates that foreign investors should give locals opportunities to be employed. We have noticed that most investors bring their workers from their countries, who sometimes do not share the technical expertise with locals," the deputy minister responded.

Kambamura assured the legislators that locals are going to be prioritised in the next few months.

"We are going to ensure that small-scale miners or the sector will only be for black local Zimbabweans."

Regarding delays in gazetting of the bill, he explained: "In the past few days, we gazetted the Act and some sections were noted that needed editing.

"So, the Attorney General's Office is reviewing such errors, such mistakes which are going to be corrected then it will be regazetted."