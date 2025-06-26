Zimbabwe: A Decade Later, Govt Finally Gazettes Mines and Minerals Bill

ZIMBABWE finally gazetted the contentious Mines and Minerals Bill a decade later from its initial drafting, igniting hopes for attaining lasting solutions to mining-related problems bedevilling the nation.

The Bill, which has gone through several twists and turns since 2015, is seen as a signal marking the departure from the archaic colonial legislation last promulgated in 1961, leaving gaps which the mining companies have taken advantage of over the years.

The document was published on Wednesday in the Government Gazette under General Notice 1243A of 2025 by Clerk of Parliament, Kennedy Chokuda, in terms of Standing Order No.142 (1) of the National Assembly.

However, this is not the first time the Mines and Minerals Bill has been gazetted as it has been tabled, debated and shelved with some lapsing in Parliament or stalling before Presidential assent.

Among other issues, the Bill is expected to replace the Mines and Minerals Act (Chapter 21:05) of 1961, establish a Mining Affairs Board to guide decision-making processes, introduce clearer rules on mining title management, particularly in terms of cadaster and exploration rights.

The legislative piece, once passed, is also expected to strengthen environmental compliance and land rehabilitation obligations, improve governance through transparency and accountability mechanisms in the allocation of mining rights, define and protect community rights, including benefit-sharing and land access protocols.

It will address concerns about exclusive prospecting orders (EPOs) and introduce frameworks that enable small-scale and artisanal miners to be formally recognized and supported and align the mining law with Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 and other international obligations, particularly in the extractives sector.

It comes at an opportune time on the back of rapid environmental degradation, suspected under declarations and limited benefits for mining communities.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com shortly after the Bill's gazetting, Silveira House director, Father Clemence Mutimutema hailed the development. The organisation has invested resources towards crafting of the legislation to address gaps in mining communities over the years,

"This is a significant and encouraging step that demonstrates the government's commitment to addressing one of the most pressing challenges facing the nation. We sincerely hope that this time, the Bill will proceed to completion without any setbacks. As a faith-based organisation actively engaged in mining communities, we stand ready to support Parliament and the government in all efforts related to the Bill," he said.