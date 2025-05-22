Liberia: Cemesp and Arept Sign MOU to Raise Awareness

- The Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding (CEMESP) and the Liberia Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce (AREPT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at strengthening collaboration to raise public awareness on the recovery and management of stolen public assets and combat the culture of impunity in Liberia.

The MOU signed 0n Monday May 19, 2025 in Monrovia, formally establishes the framework under which CEMESP and AREPT will work together to promote transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement around asset recovery efforts. Mr. Malcolm Joseph, Executive Director of CEMESP, signed on behalf of his organization, while Cllr. Edwin Kla Martins, Chairman of AREPT, signed on behalf of the Taskforce.

Under the agreement, CEMESP will take the lead in organizing town hall meetings and radio talk shows across Nimba, Bong, Montserrado, and Grand Bassa Counties. These public forums are designed to engage citizens and raise awareness of AREPT's initiatives, foster dialogue on anti-corruption efforts, and highlight the benefits of reclaiming stolen public assets. In addition, CEMESP will produce and air radio messages that promote AREPT's work and objectives, while also developing policy briefs from town hall discussions to support broader advocacy efforts.

As part of the collaboration, AREPT will actively participate in CEMESP's awareness activities by providing technical experts to serve as speakers at the town hall meetings and radio programs. AREPT will also work jointly with CEMESP in crafting and refining the content of radio messages on asset recovery and related topics.

All costs associated with these collaborative activities will be borne by CEMESP under its existing grant from GIABA, the West African regional watchdog for money-laundering and terror-financing. The grant is part of the body's 2025 thematic window on "Asset Recovery & Social Accountability," which seeks to nudge member states toward meeting the Financial Action Task Force's Recommendation 4 on confiscation and provisional measures.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Malcolm Joseph emphasized the importance of public engagement in driving accountability. "This partnership represents a proactive step in empowering citizens with the knowledge they need to demand responsible governance and support the recovery of Liberia's stolen assets," he said.

Cllr. Edwin Kla Martins praised the initiative, noting that public support is crucial to the success of the Taskforce. "By partnering with CEMESP, we are ensuring that our message reaches the grassroots. Our technicians will be available to explain our work, and together we will build public trust in Liberia's asset recovery process," he stated.

The signing of the MOU signifies a united front in the fight against corruption and marks a milestone in efforts to promote justice and good governance in Liberia.