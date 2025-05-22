Liberian Officials Train in Nigeria to Boost Decentralization

- A Liberian delegation comprised of senior financial experts is benefiting from a weeklong training in Ibadan, Nigeria, aimed at strengthening the country's decentralization drive.

According to a dispatch from Nigeria, the Liberian delegation is being led by Liberia's Deputy Finance Minister for Fiscal Affairs, Anthony G. Myers. The team is participating in a capacity-building program on fiscal decentralization and local government financial management hosted by the University of Ibadan from May 19 to 26.

At the opening session, Deputy Minister Myers emphasized the critical link between financial autonomy and effective decentralization, noting that Liberia's development agenda hinges on empowering local governments with both authority and resources.

"Administrative decentralization without fiscal empowerment is performative," he cautioned, adding that President Joseph Boakai has consistently championed decentralization as a national priority.

Myers also highlighted the readiness of central institutions such as the Liberia Revenue Authority and the Internal Audit Agency, while underscoring the urgent need to replicate such capacity at the county level.

He encouraged participants to become trainers upon return, signaling the start of a broader national rollout.

Describing the initiative as a "strategic step" toward institutional reform, he framed the training as part of Liberia's commitment to South-South cooperation and sustainable public financial management.

In remarks, University of Ibadan Vice Chancellor, Professor P.O. Olapegba, urged African nations to reduce dependency on foreign aid and stem the tide of youth emigration, criticizing what he called a "begging culture" among African leaders.

"There is no free lunch--even in Freetown," he said, warning that reliance on aid undermines sovereignty and policy autonomy.

Prof. Olapegba challenged African governments to build robust systems that retain local talent and questioned the applicability of Western training to African realities.

"Harvard and Oxford won't solve African problems--we must," he asserted, calling for continental unity and homegrown solutions.

The training is expected to bolster Liberia's capacity to implement fiscal decentralization, a key pillar of its national development strategy.