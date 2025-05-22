Liberia: Broken Promises and Blackouts - Melekei Residents Cry for Power Supply.

Frustration is growing in Melekei Town, Jorquelleh District #3, as residents continue to suffer from a prolonged power outage, despite years of promises from political leaders and the presence of an unused transformer within the community.

Melekei Town, Jorquelleh District #3, Bong Cunty May 21, 2025: According to residents, efforts to electrify the town have stalled for years, leaving households, businesses, and schools in darkness.

The community has pointed fingers at Jungle Energy Power (JEP), the regional electricity distributor, for allegedly refusing to supply power following a longstanding dispute.

Town Chief Aaron Kollie and other community members explained that tensions began when a JEP vehicle, while conducting wiring works on the main road to Suakoko District, reportedly damaged the floor of a guest house--Open Door Guest House--owned by a local resident. The residents demanded compensation, but the issue allegedly led to a breakdown in relations between JEP and the town.

Despite this, residents say hopes were renewed during the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections, when a new transformer was donated to the town by then-senatorial candidate Johnny K. Kpehe, Sr. as part of a broader promise to bring electricity to Melekei. However, nearly two years later, the transformer still lies dormant, and no connection has been made.

"We are appealing to JEP and our leaders to forget the past and look at the suffering of the people," said one frustrated resident. "We live in total darkness while a brand-new transformer sits unused."

Residents expressed deep disappointment with political leaders, including Vice President Jeremiah Koung and Senator Prince Kermue Moye, who also promised to extend electricity to the town within two weeks of their electoral victory in 2023. Locals say the promises have not been fulfilled, leaving them feeling abandoned.

"They told us current would reach us in two weeks--it's been more than a year now," lamented Chief Kollie. "We need them to be true to their words."

The power outage has impacted virtually every aspect of life in Melekei. Students struggle to study after dark, petty traders can't preserve perishable goods, and households endure uncomfortable nights without fans or lighting.

"Electricity is not a luxury anymore," said an elder. "It is a basic necessity. All we ask is for our leaders to keep their word."

As the rainy season intensifies, residents say their patience is running thin. They are now renewing their appeal to JEP, VP Koung, and Senator Moye to intervene and prioritize the electrification of Melekei Town in ongoing development plans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In response to the allegations, JEP Bong County Manager Alieu Keita denied claims that the company is intentionally withholding service due to the guest house incident.

Speaking to The New Dawn, Keita stressed that Melekei Town is already listed among communities expected to receive power soon.

"I hold nothing against the people of Melekei. The current is not for me--it's for the people. We are only here to provide services," Keita said. "Discussions are ongoing. We are working along with Hon. Moye and Senator Kpehe to resolve the matter."

Keita reaffirmed that Melekei remains part of the county's broader electrification plan and assured residents that JEP is committed to fulfilling its obligations within its operational limits.

Meanwhile, the people of Melekei Town say they are tired of promises. What they want now is action--to finally see the light in a community that has waited far too long in the dark.