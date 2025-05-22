Africa: Dr. Kpoto Names WHO's New Regional Director for Africa

-As Liberia chairs nomination committee

Geneva, Switzerland, Health Minister Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto, has announced Tanzanian Professor Mohammed Yakub Janabi as World Health Organization (WHO's) new regional director for Africa.

Addressing the global health diplomacy recently as chair of the nomination committee after a high-level session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa, the Liberian Health Minister pronounced the name of Professor Yakub Janani, as the next Regional Director for Africa at the WHO.

Reading the committee's resolution, Dr. Kpoto declared: "The Regional Committee, considering Article 52 of the Constitution, and in accordance with Rule 52 of its Rules of Procedure, nominates Prof Mohammed Yakub Janabi as Regional Director for the African Region."

Dr. Kpoto's leadership as chair of the session drew commendation from several international delegates.

Her role in facilitating a transparent and diplomatic election process reflected Liberia's growing influence in regional and global health matters.

Meanwhile, Prof Janabi's pronouncement came following his compelling presentation of a transformative seven-pillar agenda focused on universal health coverage, digital innovation, maternal and child health improvement, sustainable financing, and strategic partnerships.

His speech resonated with the vision of health equity and system reform shared by many African nations, further amplifying Dr. Kpoto's role in guiding the region toward consensus.

"Let me congratulate you, Prof Mohammed Yakub Janabi, on your nomination. Your vision reflects our collective aspirations for a healthier, stronger Africa."

Dr. Kpoto's prominent role in the election reflects her deep commitment to regional health collaboration and Liberia's determination to play a meaningful part in Africa's health governance.

Meanwhile, Prof Janabi's nomination now awaits final confirmation from the WHO Executive Board, after which he will begin his five-year-and-eight-month term as Regional Director.