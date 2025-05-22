Liberia: Bong County - Girls Take the Lead

-As kathy justice hosts Empowerment Workshop

Gbarnga, Bong County, May 21, 2025: In a bid to uplift and empower adolescent girls in Liberia, Kathy Justice Girls Educational Liberia, a youth-focused nonprofit, successfully hosted a one-day intensive workshop for over 47 high school girls in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The transformative event brought together students from six different schools to discuss and address some of the most pressing issues affecting young girls in Liberian society.

Held under the theme "Empowered Girls, Stronger Futures," the workshop tackled critical topics such as peer pressure, teenage pregnancy, drug abuse, and career development. The initiative aimed to provide girls with the knowledge, confidence, and leadership tools needed to make informed and positive life choices.

One of the most compelling sessions was a presentation on drug abuse by Pastor A. Dakermue Kollie, who raised alarm over the growing use of harmful substances among Liberian youth. He emphasized the heightened vulnerability of young girls, stating that drug abuse increases their risk of sexual exploitation, mental health issues, and school dropout.

"Drug addiction is robbing our youth of their potential," Pastor Kollie warned. "We must act now--parents, schools, and communities must unite to tackle this growing threat."

Pastor Kollie's message was reinforced with global data from the UNODC, which reports a 22% rise in global drug use over the past decade. In Liberia, substances like "Kush" are becoming increasingly popular among teenagers, particularly in urban areas.

A separate session, led by a gender specialist, focused on teenage pregnancy, a persistent challenge in Liberia. According to UNICEF, 3 in 10 girls give birth before turning 18, often leading to school dropouts, poverty, and long-term socioeconomic struggles.

"When girls become mothers too early, their dreams are often cut short," said the gender expert. "It's not just a personal loss--it's a loss for the country."

The event was spearheaded by the organization's Co-Founder and Executive Director, Mr. Thomas Malord Saydee, who recently returned from China to lead the session. Speaking to journalists, Saydee described the workshop as part of the NGO's broader mission to break cycles of poverty and empower the next generation of female leaders.

"We want to raise girls who know their value and are equipped to shape their own futures," he said. "Education, awareness, and mentorship are powerful tools in that journey."

The workshop also featured 15 visiting youth missionaries from Christ for the Nations, an American evangelical organization. The group is currently on a mission tour in Liberia, combining gospel outreach with youth-focused educational programs.

Participants were drawn from a range of institutions, including St. Martin Catholic High School, Williams V.S. Tubman Gray High School, Sumo Moye Memorial High School, and Can-Leadership Institute (formerly Triple A), among others.

For many of the attendees, the experience was transformative. Marline Nuo-Duke, a student from Sumo Moye Memorial High School, described the session as "eye-opening."

"This workshop opened our minds," she said. "We now know the dangers of peer pressure and how to avoid early pregnancy. I feel stronger and more informed."

The girls ended the day by pledging to become ambassadors of change in their schools and communities. They are committed to sharing the lessons they learned and encouraging their peers to value education, avoid early marriage, and reject risky behaviors.

Global health statistics highlight the importance of such programs. According to the World Health Organization, 12 million girls aged 15-19 and 777,000 under 15 give birth each year in developing countries--often facing life-threatening complications and long-term health issues. Similarly, the UNODC World Drug Report 2023 estimates that 296 million people used drugs globally in 2021, with youth and women being among the fastest-growing demographics affected.

Kathy Justice Girls Educational Liberia, established in 2021, has built a strong reputation for promoting sex education, career guidance, and youth leadership in both urban and rural communities. The organization has called on the Liberian government, schools, international donors, and parents to scale up support for such initiatives.

"Investing in girls is not only a moral obligation," said Mr. Saydee, "it's a strategic investment in Liberia's future.