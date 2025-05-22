Morocco: Diamond League - Amusan Set for Action in Rabat

After a stop-start campaign that has seen her miss key events, the Nigerian star will aim to reclaim momentum on her road to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September

World record holder Tobi Amusan is set to reignite her 2025 outdoor season this Sunday as she lines up in the 100m hurdles at the Wanda Diamond League in Rabat, Morocco.

After a stop-start campaign that has seen her miss key events, the Nigerian star will aim to reclaim momentum on her road to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.

The 28-year-old's presence in Rabat marks her Diamond League appearance of the year and could serve as a springboard toward recapturing top form in a season packed with promise and pressure.

A disrupted start to 2025

Amusan was initially slated to begin her relay season at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China, earlier this month, but Nigeria's last-minute withdrawal from the event meant she had to sit it out.

In her first Diamond League showing this year on 26 April in Xiamen, she clocked 12.74 seconds to finish fourth behind Danielle Williams (Jamaica), Grace Stark (USA), and Marione Fourie (South Africa).

At the Keqiao Diamond League meet also in China, Amusan also finished fourth but clocked a Season's Best (SB) of 12.66 seconds--an improvement on her 12.74-second finish at the season-opening meet in Xiamen

Amusan did not feature in the Doha leg of the series on 16 May as the 100m hurdles were not included in the competition programme.

Rabat: Redemption or routine?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Nigeria Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Now fully listed among the entries for the Rabat meet, Amusan has the opportunity to silence doubts and mount a charge toward the form that saw her dominate the hurdles world in 2022.

A strong showing in Morocco will not only boost her Diamond League campaign but also offer a confidence jolt ahead of the World Championships in Tokyo.

With Tokyo just months away, Sunday, 25 May race in Rabat is more than just another outing; it's a statement-making chance for the Nigerian sprint queen who will face off against European champions Nadine Visser, Pia Skrzyszowska, and Ditaji Kambundji.

A global cast takes the stage in Morocco

The Rabat Diamond League is set to host a glittering array of track and field stars beyond Amusan.

Dutch sensation Femke Bol, the indoor 400m world record holder, will headline the 400m hurdles, looking to kick off her outdoor season with a win as she chases her fifth Diamond League crown.

Meanwhile, Botswana's Letsile Tebogo, one of the most electrifying young sprinters in the world, will test his speed in the 100m and 200m.

His competition includes USA's Erriyon Knighton, Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala, and South Africa's duo of Wayde van Niekerk (in the 200m) and Akani Simbine (100m).

Reigning world and Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles will not be in action in Rabat, leaving the sprint spotlight wide open.