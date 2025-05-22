Liberia: Alcop Urges Immediate Release of Audit Report On Disaster Agency

22 May 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The All Liberian Coalition Party (ALCOP), through its Concerned Partisans group, is calling on the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to release the audit report on the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and its Executive Director, Mr. Ansu V. Dulleh.

In a formal communication addressed to the LACC Chairperson, the group stressed that making the report public is essential for transparency, accountability, and restoring trust in the agency's leadership amid growing public concern.

Hon. Musa Fofee Fofana, who signed the letter on behalf of the group, stated that the demand is not politically motivated but rather a patriotic appeal to uphold good governance. "This is not a political move. It is a patriotic call to ensure that public officials and government agencies remain accountable to the people," he noted.

The ALCOP partisans argue that releasing the audit findings--regardless of whether they reveal misconduct--will help either vindicate NDMA officials or enable the necessary corrective measures.

They further emphasized that the LACC has a statutory obligation to safeguard public resources and maintain public confidence in national institutions. "Transparency in this matter will reinforce the Commission's credibility and its mandate to fight corruption," the group added.

As of press time, the LACC had not issued a response to the request.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.