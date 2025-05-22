Liberia: Alcop Urges Immediate Release of Audit Report On Disaster Agency

Monrovia — The All Liberian Coalition Party (ALCOP), through its Concerned Partisans group, is calling on the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to release the audit report on the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and its Executive Director, Mr. Ansu V. Dulleh.

In a formal communication addressed to the LACC Chairperson, the group stressed that making the report public is essential for transparency, accountability, and restoring trust in the agency's leadership amid growing public concern.

Hon. Musa Fofee Fofana, who signed the letter on behalf of the group, stated that the demand is not politically motivated but rather a patriotic appeal to uphold good governance. "This is not a political move. It is a patriotic call to ensure that public officials and government agencies remain accountable to the people," he noted.

The ALCOP partisans argue that releasing the audit findings--regardless of whether they reveal misconduct--will help either vindicate NDMA officials or enable the necessary corrective measures.

They further emphasized that the LACC has a statutory obligation to safeguard public resources and maintain public confidence in national institutions. "Transparency in this matter will reinforce the Commission's credibility and its mandate to fight corruption," the group added.

As of press time, the LACC had not issued a response to the request.