Liberia: CSCWG Blasts Satcom for Continued Illegal Broadcasts

Monrovia — The Civil Society Council Working Group (CSCWG), a grassroots advocacy network, is urging the Liberian government to take immediate action against SATCOM Liberia for allegedly defying a court order to halt its illegal broadcasting of international football content.

According to a statement released Tuesday, CSCWG condemned SATCOM's continued airing of English Premier League and Spanish LaLiga matches despite a judicial order mandating the company's closure.

The court had ruled that SATCOM was broadcasting the content without the required licenses, in violation of intellectual property laws.

The group accused SATCOM CEO Asaf Rosenheck of displaying "arrogance" and disrespect for Liberia's legal system. "This is a direct affront to the authority of our judiciary and a serious threat to the rule of law," the statement read.

CSCWG also raised alarm over what it described as a growing trend of foreign-owned businesses disregarding Liberian laws. "It is disheartening that foreigners operating on our soil treat our legal system with such disregard," the group said.

The council is calling on the Ministry of Justice, Liberia Broadcasting Authority, and other relevant regulatory bodies to enforce the court's decision without delay, stressing that failure to act sets a dangerous precedent and erodes public confidence in the justice system.

"No one is above the law," CSCWG asserted. "Let SATCOM either comply with the court's ruling or face the full weight of legal consequences."

As of press time, SATCOM had not released any official response to the accusations.