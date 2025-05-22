Liberia Eyes Digital Overhaul of Education System Following Global Conference in China

Wuhan — Liberia has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming its education system through technology following active participation in the 2025 World Digital Education Conference held in Wuhan, China.

The high-level international forum, which ran from May 14 to 17 in Hubei Province, brought together more than 600 delegates including government officials, education experts, university leaders, and representatives from international organizations.

The conference focused on the theme "Education Development and Transformation: The Era of Intelligence."

Liberia was represented by Assistant Minister for Teacher Education, Clifford Konah Jr., and Assistant Minister for STEM, TVET, and Special Inclusive Education, Hon. Nathaniel K. Cisco Jr. The two officials engaged in global discussions aimed at reshaping education systems through digital innovation.

Speaking at the close of the event, Assistant Minister Konah described Liberia's participation as a strategic step toward aligning the country with global digital education trends.

"Our participation has paved the way for Liberia to join the global village in digitizing our school system," Konah said. "In a couple of months, there will be a great transformation, as the Ministry is very intentional in rolling out this digital shift."

He emphasized that under the leadership of Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, the Ministry of Education is laying the groundwork for a nationwide digital transformation aimed at enhancing teaching and learning across all levels.

Konah also highlighted Liberia's ambition to emerge as a regional leader in digital education, noting that collaboration and exposure from international forums like the Wuhan conference will play a key role in shaping policy and implementation.

The Ministry views this engagement as part of a broader strategy to modernize the country's education system, improve access to quality instruction, and ensure students are equipped with 21st-century skills.