Liberia Needs Unity, Not Divisive Religious Holidays - Flomo Warns Lawmakers

Monrovia — Political analyst and Bong County native David Flomo, currently residing in the United States, has strongly advised Liberian lawmakers to shift their focus from legislating religion-specific holidays to promoting an all-encompassing National Religious Holiday.

His call comes amid growing debate surrounding bills that aim to designate Christian and Muslim holidays as national observances in Liberia.

In a detailed statement released Thursday, Flomo expressed concern over what he described as a divisive path being taken by lawmakers. According to him, the push to institutionalize holidays for individual religions risks undermining national unity and could potentially stir religious tension in a country still healing from the scars of civil conflict.

"Liberia needs a National Religious Holiday, not religion-specific holidays," Flomo asserted. "We are a diverse nation -- home to Christians, Muslims, Atheists, and citizens who identify with no religion at all. We cannot afford to enshrine the religious practices of a few into law while excluding others."

Flomo emphasized that religion, historically, has been a major catalyst for conflicts around the world. He cautioned that by privileging particular religious groups through official legislation, Liberia could open itself to religious polarization and deepen existing divisions within society.

"Let us not forget that religion has been at the center of many global and regional conflicts. Liberia has gone through tribal wars that left devastating impacts -- we have not fully recovered. We cannot afford the risk of adding religious unrest to our national challenges," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rather than enacting faith-specific legislation, Flomo proposed a single, inclusive National Religious Holiday that would allow all religious groups to observe their beliefs in peace. Such an approach, he believes, would promote tolerance, inclusivity, and national solidarity.

"A National Religious Holiday would provide space for every Liberian -- regardless of their faith -- to celebrate and worship as they choose. It's a unifying solution that upholds our democratic values and respects our diverse spiritual identities," he stated.

Beyond religious concerns, Flomo also highlighted the pressing need for lawmakers to prioritize legislation aimed at national development. He pointed to critical issues such as poverty alleviation, education reform, healthcare access, and national infrastructure as areas more deserving of immediate legislative attention.

"We need laws that improve the lives of our people, not those that divide them. Let us focus on unity, development, and the modernization of our systems. Religion is important, but it must not become a source of division," Flomo emphasized.

He further criticized the performance of previous religious holidays in contributing to national growth, stating, "Christian holidays have done nothing tangible for the country, and introducing Muslim holidays will likely do no better if our focus remains symbolic rather than substantive."